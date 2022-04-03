Fraud with COVID vaccines detected in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man in Germany appears to have been vaccinated multiple times against COVID-19 in order to obtain vaccination records and sell them to people who refused to be vaccinated, authorities said.

The man, from the eastern city of Magdeburg and whose name was withheld due to German privacy rules, reportedly received some 90 vaccinations at vaccination centers in the state of Saxony before he was spotted by police a few days ago, it reported. the news agency dpa.

The individual has not been arrested but is being investigated for unauthorized issuance of vaccination certificates and for falsifying documents, dpa reported.

It was detected in a vaccination center in

Eilenburg in Saxony, presenting for the second day in a row to receive a vaccination.

The police confiscated several blank certificates and initiated criminal proceedings.

It has not been revealed what effects the application of such a number of vaccines, which were of different brands, had on his health.

The German police have recently carried out numerous operations against the falsification of vaccination records.

There are Germans who deny the severity of the pandemic and refuse to be vaccinated, but at the same time want to have proof of vaccination so they can enter bars, restaurants, swimming pools or workplaces.

Daily cases in Germany have been rising for several weeks, but many restrictions were lifted on Friday. It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in supermarkets or in theaters, but it is on public transport routes.

It is also not mandatory in most schools in the country, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts.

“On the one hand, there is the risk that children who do wear the mask will be mocked and insulted as weaklings, and on the other hand, the risk that pressure will increase against those who do not wear it,” he told the press. dpa agency Heinz-Peter Meidinger, president of the German Teachers’ Association.

He was in favor of teachers and students wearing the mask voluntarily in schools, at least until the Easter holidays.