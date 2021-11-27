Freaks out A generous, full of ideas and mind-blowing blockbuster that, sadly, is garnering far less audience than it deserves.

Freaks out it cost about 12 million euros and for the moment the proceeds seem far from making him recover that amount.

The writer unknowingly ended up seeing him in a very small room (Room 4 of Four Fountains, the Romans know what I’m talking about); probably inadequate to what is a real colossal / blockbuster, once shot by an Italian.

I was alone, perhaps, I repeat because of the place or the other films showing in the same cinema, The french dispatch by Wes Anderson and the highly anticipated latest film by Paolo Sorrentino.

Yet all these possible justifications seem to me not to be sufficient to explain my loneliness for a film released just a month ago.

Let’s face it, if Freaks out if it had been shot by an American it would fill the multiplexes with joyful and joyful families, it would probably be the film to go and see all together on Sunday or, given that there is a month to go, at Christmas.

Instead he struggles and it is natural to think that we, someone like Gabriele Mainetti, do not deserve it.

Thinking about it, it is hard to even realize that, in the meantime, six years have passed since the previous one They called him Jeeg Robot (http://www.euroroma.net/ article.php?ID=3895&cat=ARTEESPETTACOLO).

Evidently that debut, to achieve which Mainetti had uselessly knocked on practically all doors, was a sort of dress rehearsal to make the big leap with this film, much more ambitious, in every sense.

Freaks out is above all a perfect postmodern film, capable, beyond the glittering packaging, of a much more articulated speech than it may seem.

Mainetti, like the great authors, evidently moving in the wake of the award-winning firm Steven Spielberg / George Lucas, builds a show that is capable of combining high and low; cultured and pop citations, genre and popular cinema designed for the general public and cinephile winks.

His new film begins, literally like a fairy tale in the Circus Mezzapiotta.

Here, under the skilful direction of Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), who acts like a true director behind the scenes, the four freaks of the title perform.

Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria) who is completely covered with hair; the dwarf Mario (Giancarlo Martini) human magnet, Cencio (Pietro Castellitto) capable of governing every insect at will and finally Matilde (Aurora Giovinazzo) an electric girl.

But soon the story is interrupted by the tragic reality of a bombing and history breaks out in the form of the Second World War.

Mainetti rewrites a certain historical period to his liking, making it the background of a picaresque adventure that has the tones of a new Brancaleone Army.

In the center are four unfortunate outcasts who, however, at the same time, as the dialogues themselves make clear, are modeled on modern superheroes, halfway between the Fantastic 4 and the X-men.

These anti-heroes par excellence, on their way, will meet as many excluded as they are.

Some are tragically real, and it is the case of the deported Jews whose tragedy is staged by Mainetti with ruthless realism, without any concession.

The sealed wagons are places where women, children, babies, old people and men are sent to die crammed like animals without air, between the stink of feces and piss and whoever tries to escape, even if only a Down child is brutally killed with a bullet in the back and the German soldiers are drunkards ready to rape Matilda.

Others are freaks like them, as is the case of Franz (Franz Rogowski), a man with six fingers, rejected by the Reich and who dreams of his redemption.

As in his previous film Mainetti, here too, he gives us a memorable villain, a poor fellow who has been the object of ridicule for whom we feel pity and who, in the grip of the ether, has flashes from the future in the form of dreams where the catastrophe it is released from a cell phone in a circus tent.

There is little to do Freaks out it is a generous and overwhelming film, perhaps too much.

A continuous visual invention where the historical film joins the adventure one, with fantastic dream sequences, forays into the horror genre.

And again the historical and dramatic film that join the themes of superheroes, the painful path of Matilda and the awareness of herself and her powers.

Not to mention the band of partisans, beggars and maimed with an amazing Max Mazzotta at the head who could hold up an entire film by themselves.

Mainetti proceeds with the accelerator to the tablet and unravels one invention after another that, when you think back out of the cinema, turns your head.

There are so many ideas in Freaks out that other directors would have sufficed for a dozen films.

Mainetti instead brings them all out, one after the other in one of the few films that once you leave the cinema you want to come back and start over.

Do yourself and the future of our cinema a favor, go and see it.

EMILIANO BAGLIO