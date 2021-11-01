Freaks Out: a misunderstood Italian film or conventional American cinema?

Freaks Out: a photo of the protagonists

There was great anticipation for Gabriele Mainetti’s second film, ready to return to the cinema after the success of Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot, a dazzling debut in which the Roman director showed, in 2015, that an Italian cinema different from the usual, fresh and again, it was possible. Freaks Out it was for a long time just a title and an image, a short synopsis describing a work that was as hidden as possible. Until the first trailer in 2020, where it was finally possible to peek beyond the tents of the circus set up by Mainetti and Nicola Guaglianone. There are those who were amazed, because something like this had never been seen in Italy, but there were also the most skeptical voices in seeing a “home-grown” product resemble too much American mainstream cinema. A division that, after the first screening at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has reappeared through critical reception, both Italian and international. Looking at the proceeds of the first weekend of Freaks Out it seems that the public did not experience the release of the film as the long-awaited event (on a first day in first position, the film quickly dropped in the daily charts, grossing less than 700 thousand euros. ). It seems natural to ask ourselves how the general public approached this film which appears, at first glance, as a hybrid halfway between an all-too-conventional American blockbuster and an atypical, innovative and – as such – a bit marginalized Italian film. , like the protagonists of the story.

Once upon a time there was Jeeg Robot

They called him Jeeg Robot: Claudio Santamaria in a shot of the film

In fact, history seems to repeat itself. Already in 2015, when it was presented to the Italian public The Called Jeeg Robot, the takings were not initially satisfactory. Gabriele Mainetti’s debut lived a real second life in the hall after the numerous nominations for the David di Donatello and subsequent victories, becoming over time a real cult loved by all. Even in that case, the film directed by Mainetti and written by Guaglianone shunned a well-defined nature: it was theorigin story of a superhero, complete with a charismatic villain (Luca Marinelli’s Gypsy), who winked at the canon of cinecomics Americans. The big news (and the real miracle) was the balance reached between the model belonging to a cinema far from ours and the quintessence of “Italianness” present in the film. The canon was imbued with a story that not only could very well be set in Italy and Rome, but that found its strengths, its raison d’etre, its true essence in that setting. Just as Gotham City cannot be separated in the creation of Batman, the Rome of the film is an integral part of Enzo Ceccotti’s story. It is only the first element of a care in writing and staging that strikes and builds a first fundamental piece of an Italian cinema “Other”, different from the usual and predictable modus operandi industry. In what he tells, They Called Him Jeeg Robot takes himself seriously because he believes in what he represents. And the viewer believes it in turn.

They called him Jeeg Robot and the rebirth of Italian genre cinema

Another fairy tale, another risk

Freaks Out: a sequence

Gabriele Mainetti likes risk, a necessary ingredient in art (and especially in cinema) because in its absence the drive towards the new is lacking, which also means keeping up with the times. The productive effort behind his second film can be perceived in every frame, from the photographic care to the digital effects, from the acting of the cast to a virtuous and precise direction, capable of giving life to sequences that appear increasingly rare in our panorama. But what is “our” panorama? With the American blockbusters that seem the only products, at the time of writing, to catalyze the attention of the public and to collect considerable sums, despite the situation we are still experiencing, as well as bearers of an aesthetic and a way of conceiving films which almost define a standard for entertainment cinema, it seems complex to define a film as Freaks Out. Extraordinary for how it challenges our industry, but probably too similar to an average American blockbuster that the target audience of the film knows well. Yet Freaks Out contains within it much more of our cinema than of foreign ones. Mainetti’s real risk is to re-propose a cinema that is forgotten or even unknown by the generations of spectators to whom he intends to turn, that of Federico Fellini (La Strada, The nights of Cabiria), of Roberto Rossellini (Rome open city, Germany year zero) , by Vittorio De Sica (Sciuscià) contaminating it with the virtuosity and magic of Steven Spielberg’s cinema. The American school is above all an aesthetic school, but it would be enough to remember how a character like Franz’s is described or how violence and nudity are explained to insert Freaks Out in the more European and Italian context to which it belongs.

Freaks Out, the review: different in appearance, classic in soul

The fatigue of an equilibrist

Freaks Out: a scene

Perhaps it is precisely this hybrid nature that makes Freaks Out more complex and less accessible than They Called Me Jeeg Robot. If Mainetti’s first film appeared more coherent and intimate, here the gaze broadens and plays with the history of the Second World War, involving many characters and entering a slippery terrain that plays with the sensitivity of the public, putting it a little to the test. (and, in fact, the somewhat magical and less likely spirit in a tragic context has been misinterpreted by some international reviews). We do not have a single protagonist inserted in the contemporary world, but five marginalized, different from each other as we viewers, who must be understood and understood. This is the most “European” element of this cinema, the one that focuses on the characters and their construction rather than the plot. Like a perfect circus performer, Freaks Out is forced to balance on a rope, with the risk of falling continuously and giving life to a work that is less perfect than The Called Jeeg Robot. The result is a work that truly belongs to the dimension of the Circo Mezzapiotta rather than the Zirkusberlin despite the desire to be spectacular.

Freaks Out, Claudio Santamaria: “This film is the watershed for a new Italian cinema”

The unknown of the public

Freaks Out: A picture from the film

The inscrutable aspect remains the viewers’ perception of a work like Freaks Out. , we are only on the first weekend and the next few days could prove us wrong). Could the advertising material fail to convey the extraordinary nature of the work, giving the impression of being a “copy” of other international films? Or is this absence of large numbers due to an ever greater xenophilia for which, in general, there is a lack of distrust on the part of young viewers towards Italian cinema, especially if represented by a film so different than usual? We do not ask ourselves these questions to find certain answers, but to reflect on the future of our industry. Experiments (because that’s what it is) like Freaks Out must lead the way towards what we usually refer to as the return of “genre” cinema. A return that, however, appears more and more a chimera when there is no large audience that acclaims and desires it.

Freaks Out, Gabriele Mainetti: “My fantastic story in which I hope blood and joy can be felt”

It’s a world of freaks

Freaks Out: a photo of the protagonists of the film

And finally there is the news. In this fairy tale set in the past, the contemporary world seems to mirror itself, acting as a liberating cry and redemption. If the nature of a film like Freaks Out is to remain marginalized because Italian cinema cannot be so big and ambitious (as if “thinking big” in an industry concentrated in the home should be considered a starting mistake. do not fulfill), we are happy to watch and sing this out of tune but heartfelt song, like the partisans present in the film. Mainetti gives us a film with a strong and clear message: the world is diversity. It is in the hope that a new generation of filmmakers will be able to propose atypical ideas, it is a wish for the industry that must renew itself, and it is especially so in people, even outside of a discourse linked to cinema. Every day, through activism and political narration, there is an ever clearer division in the definition of “normal”, between those who indicate the new as “unnatural” and those who, rightly, are ready to make their voices heard. Freaks Out is a film that belongs to the new and deserves more thunderous applause than those released between the walls of an old world. Thus, this second film by Gabriele Mainetti appears increasingly tied to his own soul and increasingly misunderstood. In telling the story of a group of freaks becomes a mirror of the same nature as the protagonists: a strange creature, certainly imperfect, but with a wonderful heart, capable of magic. Today, we need to think again in magic.