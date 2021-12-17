Frecciarossa from Milan and Turin to Paris | Ticket cost

Everything is ready for the maiden voyage of the Frecciarossa which on Saturday 18 December will go to the “conquest” of Paris and France. Trenitalia will become the first European operator to enter beyond the Alps after the Sncf monopoly has been put to an end.

The train will leave at 6.25am from Milano Centrale, will arrive in Turin Porta Susa at 7.09am and will reach the Paris Gare de Lyon station at 13.22, making intermediate stops Modane, Chambéry and Lyon.

Furthermore, on Saturday 18 December at 7.26 another Frecciarossa will leave from the French capital and travel to Milano Centrale. There will also be two other round trips in the afternoon.

Frecciarossa, tickets to Paris from 29 euros

There are four levels of service according to the different needs of travelers: the Executive Comfort Class, the Business Comfort Class, the Standard Comfort Class and the Meeting Room.

The Business and Standard service levels will offer vehicles for different types of travelers, differing in particular for the Silence area, where you will travel in peace and without noise and the Allegro area, where you can talk more freely.

The initial two daily round trips between Paris Gare de Lyon and Milano Centrale, via Lyon Part-Dieu, Chambéry, Modane and Turin will be joined by another three daily round trips between Paris Gare de Lyon and Lyon Part-Dieu and Lyon Perrache.

Trenitalia will run 10 trips for almost 5,000 seats a day between Paris and Lyon.

Tickets are already on sale on the website www.trenitalia.com, with prices ranging from 23 to 29 euros for the standard class.

Tickets can also be purchased in all Italian stations and at Gare de Lyon in Paris and Part Dieu in Lyon.