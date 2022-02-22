Fred Hechinger will play Chameleon in the movie ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony’s universe of films about characters from the world of spider-man is still in development, and after the next release of Morbius in April, products such as the series of Silk on Prime Video or a movie from madam web which will have dakota johnson as the protagonist. Well, there was also a film in production Kraven the Hunterand has already found its main villain, the Chameleon.

As reported by Deadline Hollywood, the actor Fred Hechinglerknown for movies like The Woman at the Windowwill interpret ChameleonKraven’s half-brother, in the upcoming movie Kraven the Hunter. In addition to this, it confirms that Kraven will play the role of an antihero in the film, although from Super Fiction we hope that it will be at some point. spider-man villain.

Official release date of ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Fan art of Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven alongside the Chameleon, who is rumored to be the villain of his movie

Along with the confirmation of the cast of Camaleón, the official release date of the film has been made official, the January 13, 2023. This early date tells us that soon we should begin to see the beginning of the film’s shooting and the first images of Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. In addition to these two characters already confirmed, more details about the film are unknown, but we believe that they will pull a story focused on Russia to talk about their origins.

We must not forget who Chameleon is. The character is the Kraven’s half brother and is usually depicted as a master of disguises, known for his ability to impersonate virtually anyone. This can give a lot of play within the movie. JC Chandor is directing the film with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk writing the script.

