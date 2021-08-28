FRED, the radio of film festivals, celebrates 10 years

It was born ten years ago FRED, the multilingual and multichannel web radio that promotes the unique and extraordinary experience of participating in film festivals.

To celebrate his 10th birthday, FRED will produce during the 78th Venice Film Festival ten special programs on the world of film festivals, with particular reference to the Venice festival and current issues such as gender equality and diversity, in addition to the usual daily programs in several languages.

A point of reference in the international cinema circuit, FRED is now an essential tool for getting in touch with and getting to know festivals around the world. The public can follow all the appointments of FRED live streaming or listen on demand when and how you want, on FRED channels and on the most popular podcast platforms.

Thanks to its 29 channels, in 25 languages, FRED proposes a different perspective than traditional media, promoting independent cinema and also offering coverage to minor sections, retrospectives, markets and all the collateral activities that take place during festivals.

In its first 10 years FRED has produced thousands of multilingual content, interviewing both Academy Award winners and filmmakers on their first film. Stars of the likes of Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Juliette Binoche, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Monica Bellucci, Liv Tyler directors like Guillermo del Toro, Kore-era Hirokazu, Pedro Almodovar, Noah Baumbach, Steven Soderbergh, Atom Egoyan, but at the same time also newcomers and young directors on their first short film. FRED has built over time its own following of loyal listeners among cinema lovers but also among those who are simply attracted to the world of international premieres and red carpets.

“In 2011, when the word podcast was still unknown to many, we thought of a digital media that spoke of cinema not only to an audience of cinephiles but to anyone, to tell what a festival is and how extraordinary collective vision can be. in the hall of a film at its first screening, in the original language with subtitles, together with those who made ito ”he says Federico Spoletti, founder of FRED. “I talked about it with Giorgio Gosetti, General Delegate of the Giornate degli Autori, who welcomed the idea with enthusiasm and offered us a space in the Giornate headquarters. We left on the first day of the 2011 Film Festival (Venice68), broadcasting in English and Italian. Since then the languages ​​have increased, today there are 25 and we broadcast from all over the world, thanks to a network of extraordinary correspondents who tell the festivals that take place in their home, from Sydney to New York, from Buenos Aires to Tokyo. These have been years of great commitment and enthusiasm, with growing results and exciting successes. For six years we have been the official international web radio of the Venice Film Festival, thanks to the support of the Director Alberto Barbera and an agreement with the Biennale which gives us great visibility. With FRED we offer the festival a unique service, which distinguishes us from all other media, namely multilingual coverage aimed primarily at international audiences. Over the years, the public has grown steadily, as has the esteem on the part of operators in the sector. By now they know us and always gladly come back to us, because they know that at FRED we speak exclusively of cinema, in a competent way, but not in an overly serious tone. We laugh often, even a lot. We are still an entertainment radio! “

For several years FRED assign the FRED Award, a special recognition given to actors, directors and operators in the sector, who promote independent cinema, intercultural dialogue and the values ​​of gender equality, minority rights, respect for diversity. In the past the FRED Award is been awarded, among others, Willem Dafoe, Pablo Larrain, Haifaa Al Mansour, Jasmine Trinca, Matt Dillon.

FRED it also has 4 thematic channels, including FRED Industry dedicated to sector operators, FRED Education with content related to film literacy, e FRED Entertainment with music and lighter content, even from the red carpet.

FRED, whose audience is streaming (13%) but above all on demand (87%), produces highly successful podcasts such as the morning show in Italian The Soup of The Day, the weekly appointment in English Big Fred Tuesday, Accessible Cinema, a program dedicated to inclusion and accessible cinema, as well as various segments on cinema and fashion, musicals, LGBTQi themed films and on the world of film libraries and restorations.

Even in its 10th year FRED will be in Venice as Official International Radio of the Film Festival, from where it will carry out official radio calls with the delegations of all the films present at the Festival and various programs in different languages. FRED is also media partner of the Venice Production Bridge, the Days of the Authors and the International Critics’ Week.

www.fred.fm