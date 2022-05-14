Fred Ward, actor of ‘Tremors’, dies at 79 | Beet

Fred Ward, the veteran character actor best known for his various roles in Robert Altman’s “Tremors,” “The Right Stuff” and “Short Cuts,” has died. He was 79 years old.

A rep for the “Exit Speed” star confirmed to The Post that he died last weekend.

“I am saddened to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at age 79,” the statement read.

“The Golden Globe-winning actor and producer is best known for ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins,’ ‘Tremors,’ ‘Miami Blues,’ ‘Henry & June,’ ‘The Player,’ and ‘Short Cuts’”.

Ward’s representative, Ron Hofmann, told The Post that his cause of death would not be revealed at this time, but he did share his last wishes:

“It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tribute be made in the form of donations to the Center for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University. Please visit https://bit.ly/BUSMCTE or contact 617-358-9535 for more information.”

Ward spent the last years of his life developing his second favorite form of art: painting, his representative said.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward, and his son, Django Ward.

News of his passing circulated on Twitter on Friday with Rolling Stone editor Alan Sepinwall decrying Ward’s beloved cult status.

“RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately fell through, but he continued to deliver great performances for the rest of his career,” he wrote.

Film critic Robert Daniels also shared his condolences, writing, “Fred Ward was absurdly good. A professional in everything he did from TREMORS to THE PLAYER. He might even give a great performance if it’s something as blatantly dumb as JOE DIRT. Totally underrated.”

Ward began his career in 1979 opposite Clint Eastwood as his breakout partner in “Escape from Alcatraz.” Before his breakout role, the San Diego native performed in cabarets in Europe and North Africa, Turner Classic Movies reported, before heading to Los Angeles, where he made a living selling jewelry on the street.

Ward also starred in “Miami Blues” (1990) alongside co-stars Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Jason Leigh and played Jennifer Lopez’s long-lost father in 2002’s “Enough.”

His last controversial role was in two episodes of the hit HBO series “True Detective.”