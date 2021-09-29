Freddie Highmore confirms | I got married but I won’t jump on the couch like Tom Cruise

Freddie Highmore confirms: “I got married but I won’t jump on the sofa like Tom Cruise” (On Wednesday 29 September 2021) Freddie Highmore of The Good Doctor it is married and, during his participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live !, he winked at Tom Cruise with a reference to a memorable television moment. Freddie Highmore de The Chocolate Factory and The Good Doctor it is married! In the course of his participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the actor did not limit himself to confirmationre the news but also winked at Tom Cruise with a completely singular reference. On the occasion of his participation in the show, Freddie Highmore said, “Yes, this is a wedding ring I’m wearing, me I’m married. It makes me laugh so much that whenever people … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





vnastasja : stop all freddie highmore is married o – martyywho : Freddie Highmore said he got married and I’m suddenly 80 years old. (although he is a little younger than me) – wilkinsondako : Freddie Highmore in the good doctor is truly exceptional – _crystalised7 : @ classicalball85 here ?? that is just a grey’s anatomy that didn’t make it, the 12th episode (the one with the twins … – orangdrive : I’m in season 4 of Bates Motel and I love Freddie Highmore more and more, who like him –

Loading... Advertisements







Freddie Highmore







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Freddie Highmore





