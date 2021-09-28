Freddie Highmore confirms: “I got married but I won’t jump on the sofa like Tom Cruise”

Freddie Highmore de The Chocolate Factory and The Good Doctor it is married! During his participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the actor did not just confirm the news but also winked at Tom Cruise with a completely unique reference.

On the occasion of his participation in the show, Freddie Highmore said: “Yes, this one I’m wearing is a wedding ring, I got married. It makes me laugh so much that, every time people see me, they ask me if I’m married or not. I confirm the news!”.

The star of Bates Motel admitted he was very excited about getting married but, at the same time, said he didn’t feel the need to do like Tom Cruise several years ago. Freddie Highmore said: “I’m not going to jump on and off the couch during my talk show participation. I know you do that in America but it’s not for me!”. The reference of the young performer goes precisely to the behavior of Tom Cruise who, in 2005, revealed his love for Katie Holmes in this way. Married in 2006, the two formalized the divorce in 2012.

However, Highmore continued: “I assure you that I am very happy! Really!”. The actor also avoided revealing his wife’s identity and stated that he is not entirely comfortable with the term “wife” and the idea of ​​getting married. The protagonist of The Chocolate Factory continued: “Every now and then we look at the rings and draw the inevitable conclusions!”. Jimmy Kimmel then advised Highmore to relax a bit and the actor took her advice by saying that such behavior is inevitable in the first few days after the wedding.

Finally, on the subject of The Good Doctor’s fifth season teaser, Freddie Highmore revealed that things are going to turn out quite differently from how people think they can go! Have you made any assumptions? Abandon them! The appointment with The Good Doctor is for 10pm on September 27 on ABC!