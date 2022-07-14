Freddy Lira, the former Venezuelan police officer who died in the Darién jungle – Other Cities – Colombia

The so-called ‘American dream’ of Freddy Alejandro Lira Martínez was left halfway.

As happens to many of the migrants who seek to reach Panama and then the United States, the Darien jungle became his tomb.

This 39-year-old former Venezuelan police officer had been reported missing by his relatives days ago, after he was made a video go viral in which the man was seen in a serious state of health in the middle of the jungle.

In the video, Lira is observed hypothermic, with a lost look and, apparently, with a blow to the head, while those who recorded it requested urgent medical attention.

“He is very serious, very serious. I don’t know if he will resist… they left him here,” says a man in the video.

However, last Tuesday, July 12, official Venezuelan sources confirmed the death of the former police officer.

Jacobo Vidarte, commissioner of the San Diego Mayor’s Office for Risk Management, reported Lira’s death through his Instagram account.

“They publish a photo of deceased Freddy Alejandro, a hand holds the passport, direct relatives confirm his identity. Apparently the body is found in the El Abuelo camp, in Panamanian territory,” says Vidarte.

The man added that the relatives require advice on the procedures to confirm the location and coordinate the transfer of the body.

The Colombian Ombudsman reported that figures from the Panamanian immigration authorities indicate that 19,000 migrants have arrived in Panama this year from the Darién area.

Of these, about 25% (about 4,700 people) are children and adolescents.

