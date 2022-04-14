Freddy Rincn is still serious. Latest on your health status

A two days after having suffered a car accident, where the vehicle in which he was traveling collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia, the health condition of former Colombian soccer player Freddy Eusebio Rincn Valencia continues to be “very critical” after he underwent surgery to treat him for a severe head injury that he presented.

In this regard, Laureano Quintero, director of the Imbanaco Clinic, where Rincn underwent surgery for two hours and 45 minutes, indicated that a reaction has not yet occurred that would allow a glimpse of a possible recovery.

“Rincn continues with advanced support measures. His condition remains very critical. We continue to consider his prognosis very reserved and we will continue to implement all the necessary measures to manage his situation,” the doctor told the media, who remain on duty at the hospital, pending what may arise.

Clara Jazmn Beltrn, mother of the driver who was driving the bus that crashed with the truck in which ex-soccer player Freddy Rincn was traveling, assures that her son is not responsible for the crash.

“My son was not to blame for what happened. Obviously this is a situation from which he is not going to come out stronger. He goes out every day to do his job and logically he is not ready for something like this to happen, but he is very calm, he does not feel guilty about what happened, because As seen in the video that circulated through networks, my son is not to blame for what happened“, he explained.

Hctor Fabio Cruz, former doctor of America de Cali and friend of Freddy Rincn, assured that for now it is very difficult to issue a forecast about what could happen to the player who became a member of European football.

“It is a very difficult subject. This is minute by minutesecond to second.

The magnitude of the trauma is what leads one to think that the evolution is going to be positive or negative. If there’s a good answer, that’s what gets you ahead. It is according to the human being and to the inflammatory response of each person”, he indicated.

Rafael Rincn, Freddy’s older brother, confirmed that Tomás Humberto Díaz, their half brother, was the driver of the vehicle in the car accident.

“Three or four people were moving in the truck. It is the subject of an investigation, but it is established that they were Freddy Rincn, 55 years old; María Manuela Patio, 20 years old, and Diana Lorena Cortés, 43 years old. Information on the fourth subject,” said Jorge Ivn Ospina, mayor of Cali.

Leonel Álvarez, coach of the Golden Eagles and another historic member of the Colombian team, could not contain his tears when the painful moment faced by Freddy Rincn.

“We are crying inside, we are very sad, in our hearts there is a lot of sadness, this is not easy, but we ask for prayers for him,” he stressed.

In Cal, dozens of people including the Mayor of the city, Jorge Ivn Ospina, family, friends, and followers of Freddy gathered in a public act to pray for his health.

A video recorded by a security camera that was mounted in a place near the accident in which Freddy Rincn was involved revealed the exact moment of tremendous impact.

shows of solidarity

In response, several clubs where Freddy Rincn played have expressed their solidarity with his relatives, as is the case with Real Madrid, an institution where the midfielder played between 1995 and 1996.

From Real Madrid CF, all our strength and affection for Freddy Rincón after the accident he suffered today. Much encouragement and our hope that he overcomes this difficult moment soon.

Independiente de Santa Fe, the club where Rincn Valencia made his debut, was the first to raise a prayer so that his idol overcomes the difficult moment he is going through.