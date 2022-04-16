Freddy Rincón died today: best personal photos that marked his life and career on his Instagram | football curiosities

Freddy Rincón died this Wednesday, April 13at 55 years old, due to a head injury suffered in a serious car accident last Monday in Cali.

The former soccer player, born in Buenaventura, passed through Santa Fe and América de Cali in Colombia; he played for Italy’s Napoli and Real Madrid. In addition, he stood out in Brazil, with Palmeiras and Corinthians, and also for Santos and Cruzeiro.

And of course, his time with the Colombian National Team left an indelible mark, with three World Cups on his resume and a goal that the country will never forget, against Germany in 1990.

The Freddy that Colombia knew it was the goal against Germany in the 1990 World Cup; that of the double and starring role at the Monumental stadium, on September 5, 1993 in the remembered 5-0 against Argentina; also the champion with América de Cali or the captain who lifted the trophy of the first FIFA Club World Cup with Corinthians.

However, Rincón had very valuable personal photosand unknown to many Colombians and soccer lovers, that the ‘Colossus’ treasured in your personal album.

This is his official Instagram account, which keeps jewels like the one from his beginnings, in the Atletico Buenaventurawhen he stood out at the Marino Klinger stadium.

Freddy was always grateful for Independiente Santa Fehis first team as a professional, and that is why he keeps photos like this one, in which he formed a leading team in Colombian soccer in the 1980s.

Freddy Rincón always showed his friendship with most of the players with whom he coincided in the Colombian National Team in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He maintained communication with many, and met to dress in shorts and play matches.

Salsa from his Valle del Cauca was his musical weakness. The salsa melody relaxed him, it was the essence of him. That is why he maintained friendships with artists such as Jimmy Saa and Willy García, among others.