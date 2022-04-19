Freddy Rincón: doubts about the hours before the accident – Cali – Colombia

The last day Freddy Rincón spent with his friends, a fish lunch, watching a soccer game and partying until dawn.

At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, questions begin about what happened until 4:13 a.m. on April 11, when the car he was in ran a red light and collided with a MIO bus. . The death of the former international player and media commentator shocked the football world.

Freddy Rincón’s family maintains that he was not at the wheel of the car. His son Sebastián, a soccer player, has asked who was driving to come forward and clarify what happened during the early hours of April 11 on Calle Quinta with Carrera 34, in Cali.

However, a report from the Prosecutor’s Office would indicate that the former soccer player, who went through four countries playing his beloved sport, would be at the wheel. There is debate about whether that is possible, because he suffered the trauma on the right side of his body, the same side of the car where the impact of the bus was.

hours before the accident

On Saturday, Freddy Rincón would have been at a concert in Medellín. From noon on Sunday, April 10, he visited the musician and countryman Harold Saa, in what he baptized as ‘the house of happiness’, in a pedestrian corridor in the Ciudad Córdoba neighborhood, in the southeast of Cali.

Rincón had ordered seven homemade lunches with toyo, a small shark, from the Saas. On the second floor she had lunch with two friends, the director of the orchestra La Fuga, Édison Vivanco. There wasn’t much music because the Saa family was mourning the death of a relative from cancer. “You didn’t even come, because here they are talking about death and disease, they already had me with one ear out,” Rincón told Vivanco.

Hárold Saa attended him in the room, ballads sounded. As always, the ex-soccer player wanted sauce and, once again, he agreed with Saa in his taste for Take my handby Willie Colon:

“I have to wait my whole life To hold you in my arms But take my hands and hold me tight Close your eyes I am death, I am death”They sang at the top of their lungs.

Rincón left at 11:00 at night with several people, including the two friends, who had left and returned with their pints. Rincón, wearing knee-length blue jeans and a white T-shirt, left. No one can say if he was driving.

With a group he arrived at a nightclub on Fifth Street with 26. At 4:37 in the morning he was traveling in the car that collided with the bus. Three days later he was the only one who died at that dawn.

CALI