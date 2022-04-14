Freddy Rincón Harold Lozano Brazil wanted the Colossus of Buenaventura | football curiosities

Freddy Rincón without a doubt gave countless joys to Colombia for his talent. Perhaps the most shouted goal in the 90’s was the one that he scored in agony against Germany, and even suddenly it is the one that has had the most feeling for Colombians due to the context of the game. However, everything could have changed because in Brazil they wanted to nationalize Buenaventura to call him to the Brazilian National Team. Is that peculiar interest true?

Although he did great things in teams like Palmeiras, Corinthians, Santos and Cruzeiro, his goals and prominence in the Brazilian League gave people something to talk about. So much so, that his friend, Harold Lozano, who played in Palmeiras, commented to Win Sports, “they wanted to nationalize Freddy as a Brazilian so that he could play with the Brazilian National Team.”

Brazil was the home of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia in his sports career, just like when he had his first steps in the technical direction after retiring. As a strategist, he was in Iraty SC, Sao Bento, Sao José, minor divisions of Corinthians and Flamengo de Guarulhos. His time in Brazilian territory is to always remember, and more so in these difficult times for the Colombian.

Harold Lozano continued on the Win Sports channel, ‘by this I mean the connotation that Freddy had. Because, if they said that in Brazil, which has so many players, it already covers a lot. For me, Freddy has been one of the icons of our country, like Faustino, ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama and Falcao’.

The Caleño concluded, ‘right now I go back to the 1990 World Cup. I will never forget the 1990 World Cup. One of my great inspirations was saying that I was going to be in that World Cup, Freddy is part of that. Freddy is a stronghold for us in Colombian soccer.’