Freddy Rincón, in critical condition after suffering a strong traffic accident in Cali

(CNN Spanish) — Freddy Rincón, a soccer player for the Colombian national team in the 1990s, “is in critical condition” after suffering a serious car accident early Monday morning in the city of Cali, reported to local media the Undersecretary of Mobility of Cali, Edwing Candelo

The accident was between a van (with four occupants, including the former player) and a feeder bus of the Western Integrated Mass Transportation System (MIO), Candelo said. Preliminarily, there are five people injured, he added.

“At approximately 4:30 in the morning, at the height of Calle Quinta with Carrera 34, two vehicles collided: a bus type of the mass transportation company MIO and a van that apparently had four occupants. We have until now informally reports that five people were injured,” Candelo said to El Pais Cali.

Likewise, the undersecretary commented that the bus driver underwent a breathalyzer test and it came out negative.

For his part, Dr. Laureano Quintero, from the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, confirmed to the media that Freddy Rincón was admitted to the hospital this Monday morning due to severe head trauma.

“His conditions are very critical. By interdisciplinary decision of our entire team, he was taken to our operating room area, from where he will go to the intensive care area,” said Dr. Quintero.

In his career, Freddy Rincón played for Colombian, Brazilian and European clubs such as Nápoli or Real Madrid. In addition, he was selected from Colombia from 1990 to 2001, during which time he participated in three World Cups.