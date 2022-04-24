Freddy Rincón: misuse of the seat belt caused his death

Colombian former soccer player Freddy Rincón misused the seat belt at the time of traffic accident that caused his death a week ago, the authorities at the head of the investigation reported this Friday.

In a media briefing in Bogotahe andForensic expert Jorge Paredes assured that Rincón was not using the seat belt “properly” when crashing into a bus on April 11 in Cali (southwest).

Due to the sudden shock the former soccer player suffered a “sutural hematoma” (bleeding in the brain), a brain stem injury and other “traumas and ruptures” that led to his death two days later, at the age of 55, explained the Legal Medicine expert (forensic authority).

“brain turned” inside the skull, graphed Walls.

Along with the deputy prosecutor Martha Mancerathe investigators argued that the former Real Madrid and Napoli midfielder he wore the belt at his waist and not across his torsoas indicated by traffic regulations.

Also they maintained that Rincón was driving the car despite the fact that family alleges that the former player was traveling as co-pilot. Before crashing, she ran a red light.

Videos and photographs taken shortly before the accident they show Rincón at the wheel and a young woman identified by the prosecution as Manuelawho suffered some injuries, at his side, according to Mancera.

Although the car was hit by the passenger’s side, Paredes explained that the woman “had her seat belt on very well” and “thus the trauma was minimized”. The three passengers in the rear escaped unharmed..

The experts delved into the details about the fateful dawn of April 12: the idol of coffee soccer was in a nightclub, then he visited a restaurant and around 4:15 in the morning he was shocked for the bus. They have not yet determined if he was drunk.

Who was Freddy Rincon?

Cornerwho in 2013 suffered several fractures in another road accident, integrated a golden generation of the Colombian national team who qualified for three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).

His best performance in clubs was reached in Brazilwhere won two São Paulo championships and the same number of Brasileiraos with palm trees Y Corinthians. With ‘Timão’ he was captain of the squad that won the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.