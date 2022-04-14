Freddy Rincón NEWS: Bus driver gave his version of the accident

The accident suffered by the former soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Freddy Rincon which occurred when it collided with an MIO bus when it was traveling in a truck, has shocked the world of soccer and Colombian society in general, given that the ‘Coloso de Buenaventura’ was an icon of national soccer.

According to the fifth medical report, the former soccer player “remains in the intensive care unit and his prognosis is very reserved. The patient remains in critical condition., with ventilatory and hemodynamic management and under permanent monitoring, but his evolution has not been favorable. As up to now and in accordance with his clinical evolution, we will be updating the information on his health status in a timely manner.”

Although public opinion in general is in suspense over Rincón’s health, there were also other victims of this spectacular accident, such as theHe is the driver of the Mio bus, about whom little has been said.

This Wednesday they met for the first timez the statements of the driver, who is still in a hospital with injuries from the accident with the truck in which Rincón was traveling.

Jorge Muñoz, 27, is the driver who was driving the bus, and despite his expertise in trying to prevent the accident, he could not avoid colliding with the truck that invaded his lane, as he recounts in the following video.

Muñoz suffered fractures in the knee and left tibia for which they had to perform a first operation; in addition to other blows and affections in other parts of the body.

“I tried to stop and managed to get the car to the right (…) I whistle them, if they had stopped us, I would have touched them,” account still from a stretcher.