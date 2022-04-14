Freddy Rincón passed away: reactions from the world of soccer after the death of the former Colombian soccer player | football curiosities
The news of The death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón, the historic player of the Colombian National Team, has shocked the football family. A deep pain takes over everyone who lives and breathes this sport, and especially those who shared something more than their talent with the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’. His soccer friends who call him brother, the clubs he passed through and those he made suffer, the Colombian National Team, and the fans in general, today mourn his departure.
And it is that from the moment of the accident last Monday, the name of Freddy Rincón has been part of the prayers of many soccer lovers, who asked for his recovery. The medical situation was “very critical” but everyone clung to a miracle to have him back, commenting on sports programs or simply to see him enjoy what he liked the most: soccer.
This Wednesday around 11:30 pm, the Imbanaco Clinic confirmed his death. The doctor Laureano Quintero this time did not go out alone, he did it in the company of Freddy’s children, Stiven and Sebastián, who informed the world of the painful news. No one had prepared for this moment. World football is in mourning and mourns the departure of an idol.
Through social networks, friends of Freddy like Ivan René Valenciano and René Higuita, in addition to the FCF and Dimayor, as well as soccer clubs and sports journalists, bid him farewell thanking him for all the joys. The idol is now legend.
See you always Freddy Rincon! I love you forever brother. Thanks for all crack!
Football is in mourning. Freddy Rincón, Colombian football legend, has passed away. We express our solidarity and sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.
Thank you for so many joys, Colossus!
DIMAYOR and its associated clubs mourn the death of former soccer player Freddy Rincón. From the FPC, we accompany his family, friends and acquaintances in this difficult moment. RIP our glory of Colombian Professional Football. pic.twitter.com/5Dm40a1cbN
Club Deportes Tolima SA deeply regrets the death of Freddy Rincón.
To his family and friends, our most sincere condolences.
Rest in peace Freddy 🙏🏼
🙏🏻| Colombia and soccer are in mourning. We regret the sensitive death of Freddy Rincón, an icon of Colombian professional football. We send our sincere condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Sj8Gg8gtpD
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a great idol.
Our first world title captain, Freddy Rincón, died in the early hours of this Quinta-Feira.
Eternally in our hearts 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tiSPNiYKDC
O Santos FC deeply regrets the death of former player Freddy Rincón. A Colombian legend defended the Peixão between the years of 2000 and 2001.
Our sentiments to all friends and relatives of the craque, who will never be ignored by the saintly nation. Rest in peace, Corner! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nnKI4H6SKZ
The People’s Team deeply regrets the passing of our football legend Freddy Rincón. 🙏🏼
FCF mourns the death of Freddy Rincón.
FCF mourns the death of Freddy Rincón.
Thank you #FreddyRincon for so many goals, for the joys, for the professionalism and for that goal in the 1990 World Cup. Colombian sports come together in one voice to express solidarity and support for their families and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dtSJRx0Dca
When the idol dies the legend is born!!!
The fragility of life even for those who look the strongest.
We are left with the indelible memory of one of the most memorable days of our football.
Goodbye Freddy Rincon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ERLddR6hi
Only those who are forgotten die…
We send a word of encouragement to all his family and friends at this difficult time.
RIP
CONMEBOL mourns the death of Freddy Rincón, a great player and idol of Colombian soccer, and expresses its condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qJOd4Vrxuw
RIP dear friend. 🙏🏻 It was always a pleasure to share the court with you. To his relatives my feeling of condolence and prompt resignation. Freddy Rincon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OnxQsUBp4f
I deeply regret the departure of Freddy Rincón. Thank you for leaving your mark on South American football.
I send my condolences to their families and to Colombian football.
It is very hard and with deep sadness to report that one of the greatest Colombian soccer players passed away. Freddy Rincón died in Cali. A lot of strength for his family and peace from him in his grave.
