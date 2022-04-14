Freddy Rincón passed away: reactions from the world of soccer after the death of the former Colombian soccer player | football curiosities

The news of The death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón, the historic player of the Colombian National Team, has shocked the football family. A deep pain takes over everyone who lives and breathes this sport, and especially those who shared something more than their talent with the ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’. His soccer friends who call him brother, the clubs he passed through and those he made suffer, the Colombian National Team, and the fans in general, today mourn his departure.

And it is that from the moment of the accident last Monday, the name of Freddy Rincón has been part of the prayers of many soccer lovers, who asked for his recovery. The medical situation was “very critical” but everyone clung to a miracle to have him back, commenting on sports programs or simply to see him enjoy what he liked the most: soccer.

This Wednesday around 11:30 pm, the Imbanaco Clinic confirmed his death. The doctor Laureano Quintero this time did not go out alone, he did it in the company of Freddy’s children, Stiven and Sebastián, who informed the world of the painful news. No one had prepared for this moment. World football is in mourning and mourns the departure of an idol.

Through social networks, friends of Freddy like Ivan René Valenciano and René Higuita, in addition to the FCF and Dimayor, as well as soccer clubs and sports journalists, bid him farewell thanking him for all the joys. The idol is now legend.

