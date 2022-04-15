Freddy Rincón, the genius who orchestrated the most epic win in South American football

Freddy Rincón with Jairo Castillo, who celebrates a goal. (Reuters)

Freddy Rincón lit up the playing fields with his distinguished category. He was a footballer who always wanted to have fun. Owner of the midfield, his talent and physical capacity exceeded the limits of the obligations fulfilled: the goal was tattooed on his mind. He demonstrated it on September 5, 1993 at the Monumental Stadium, when Argentina received the biggest humiliation in its history by losing 5-0 to Colombia.

The atmosphere was intimidating. Argentina came into that match with the mission of winning at all costs. Diego Armando Maradona, the providential hero of so many glorious nights, found himself in premature exile. That absence did not detract from the power of a country always accustomed to luminaries. Alfio Basile’s team had the perfect mix of youth with experience. There were stars everywhere: Diego Pablo Simeone, Gabriel Batistuta, Ruggeri, Goycochea. With that prologue, the 73,000 fans present on the River Plate pitch would never have imagined what was about to happen.

Few teams have displayed a game as cheerful as that of that coffee team. Pacho Maturana put together a team capable of delighting the palate of the most demanding fan. Carlos Pibe Valderrama was the foreman and exercised his authority in every gesture. At minute 41, the midfielder and captain spotted Rincón discreetly entering the right wing. The pass was soft but violent, subtle and explosive in equal parts, just in the image and likeness of the recipient.

Rincón exploded with the ball at his feet. He shoved Ricardo Altamirano out of his way with a simple catch and made a mad dash for goal. Speed ​​was only the mask of his game, because Freddy understood that verticality is useless without pause. When Goycochea went out to bail out, instead of shooting at close range, Rincón acted as a poet and with a feint crushed the figure of the archer. With no opposition in sight, he pushed the ball to open the most famous win in South American soccer.

The night was an absolute feast for Colombians. Faustino Asprilla scored the second goal in the complement. It was a foretaste of the epic: what was to come bordered on the unusual. Rincón reappeared on the scoreboard to make it 3-0. A precise center by Leonel Álvarez was finished off by the Coloso de Cali. The ball slowly entered the albiceleste arch, as if to savor the moment second by second. The humiliation was already resounding. Argentina arrived at the Monumental with his ego through the roof and for 90 minutes he was a spectator of his own massacre.

Rincón was world champion at the club level. (Action Images/Andrew Budd)

Asprilla continued the performance with a spectacular Vaseline and it all culminated with another work of art from the Valencia Train, which barely touched the ball to leave Goycochea seeded. The night was perfect for Colombia and for Freddy Rincón. Nothing like it was ever seen. Later, in the 1994 World Cup, the story was different. But time did justice to the greatness of a team that spread emotion throughout the world. Rincón was the lung of that eleventh and earned a privileged place in the history of South American football.

He became the first Colombian to play for Real Madrid. Perhaps he did not show his best version in the White House, but he opened the door of the European market to all his compatriots. The magic of Rincón was recorded especially in the wide fields of Brazilian soccer, where he exhibited his art in clubs such as Palmeiras, Santos, Cruzeiro and Corinthians, a team with which he was world champion. His wake was extinguished forever yesterday, April 13, 2022. But every time his name appears in the air, the memory of that magical night in which Freddy Rincón orchestrated the most epic win ever seen in a World Cup Qualifying will come to mind.

