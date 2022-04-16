Freddy Rincón: the tribute of the Colombian Women’s U-20 National Team – Colombian Soccer – Sports

The death of Freddy Rincón, as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic accident early Monday morning in Cali, continues to generate many gestures of solidarity.

Rincón, who was 55 years old, played 84 games and scored 17 goals with the Colombian National Team, He was part of the teams that went to the World Cups in Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998 and was the scorer of the 1-1 draw against Germany, which gave the team the step, for the first time in history, to a second round of the World Cup.

(Also read: Video: Córdoba breaks down in tears after learning of the death of Freddy Rincón)

He was also world club champion with Corinthians in 2000, he won two local titles with América in 1990 and 1992 and had outstanding performances with Santa Fe, Palmeiras, Napoles, Real Madrid, Corinthians, Santos and Cruzeiro.

The world of football has expressed its solidarity with Rincón’s family and has expressed pain at his death. The Colombian U-20 women’s team, which is seeking a place in the World Cup in the category in Costa Rica, expressed its sentiments from La Serena, Chile.



Before playing against the local team in the South American, the Colombian team showed a banner showing its gratitude to one of the historical figures of Colombian soccer. He was like, “Thank you, Freddy, 1966-infinity.”

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

When it was not yet known what Rincón’s state of health was after the accident, the team led by Carlos Paniagua had sent him a video of support, waiting for his recovery.

(In other news: Minor attacked by Cristiano Ronaldo rejected his invitation to Old Trafford)

This Thursday, the coffin of Freddy Rincón traveled the streets of Buenaventura in a caravan. From there he will be taken to Cali, where the funeral will be held on Sunday, in a private ceremony.

SPORTS