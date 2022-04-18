Freddy Rincón’s life was marked by the fame of the Colombian national team, persecution by Interpol, three wives and four children | Soccer | Sports

Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, former player of the Colombian National Team and Real Madrid, among others, has died at the age of 55 as a result of a serious car accident. Freddy has lost his life after spending two days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and after surgery at the Imbanaco Clinic. The world of football mourns the death of this historic footballer of the 90’s generation, published daily ACE from Spain.

He was born in 1966 in Buenaventura (Colombia) and was known as the Colossus of Bonaventure. He began his career as a professional player at the Independiente Santa Fe de Bogotá club and from then on he dedicated his whole life to football, passing through teams like Real Madrid (where he became the first Colombian for the white team and the first Colombian to play in the Champions League ), Palmeiras or Corinthians, in addition to being one of the best soccer players of the Colombian National Team.

After his professional retirement, he was a coach and also director of the lower categories of América Cali, a management that is currently in charge of his nephew, David Alejandro Rincón Delgado.

Problems with Interpol

Despite having dedicated his entire life to football, Freddy Rincón was also involved in some other controversy. In March 2007, Interpol and the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office issued a search and arrest warrant for the Colombian, since he was accused of being a figurehead and collaborating with drug traffickers. In May of that same year he was arrested and conscripted into jail for four months.

The accusations against Freddy were eliminated in August 2016 when he was acquitted by the Panamanian justice system for being a figurehead for drug trafficker Pedro Pablo Rayo Montaño. From there, Freddy tried to regain his honor and prestige.

A car accident in 2013

On August 25, 2013, Freddy suffered a car accident that caused several fractures and a head injury. According to the Police, the former soccer player lost control of his vehicle due to excessive speed and the poor state of the road.

Three wives and four children

The former soccer player shared his life with three women with whom he had four children, although little is known about them, since the Colombian never liked to share his personal life. His first wife was named Piedad Hernández and with her he had her first child, named Freddy Steven. The young man also wanted to be a soccer player, but his dream was frustrated because he had an accident with a wire and lost an eye.

Later he had a relationship with Adriana Lucumí. With her he had her second son, Sebastián Rincón, current soccer player for Barracas Central, in Argentina, who a few days ago shared a photo on Instagram with his father. Their relationship did not prosper and the Colossus of Bonaventure he rebuilt his life with the Brazilian Priscila Silvestre, with whom he had a son and a daughter. (I)