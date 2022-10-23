Frédéric Lopez: how many children does he have?

Frédéric Lopez returns this Sunday, October 23 with his program A Sunday in the countryside, broadcast on France 2. The opportunity to discuss the private life of the host.

Frédéric Lopez is an iconic face of television. Since 1992, he has been on film sets, but has nevertheless decided to take a break, deemed necessary for him, in recent years. He is making a comeback on France 2 Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the show Sunday in the countryside. The opportunity to discuss his private life, which he does not talk about much. The one who came out in 2016 is the father of a boy named Victor. In the columns of Télé-Loisirs in December 2016, Frédéric Lopez had agreed to make some confidences about his son of whom he is very proud. “Victor can’t stand me talking about him“, he had first indicated. The reason? The principal concerned opted for discretion. “He is very independent. He does not want to be ‘son of’. When he has friends coming over, he removes all the pictures where we are together“, he then revealed. An announcement which may surprise but which does not seem to bother Frédéric Lopez. “He wants to manage on his own so badly that he’s just moved to a roommate and he didn’t want me to pay for a moving truck: he moved by tram!“, the journalist had fun, very proud of his child.

Frédéric Lopez is very close to Victor. “What’s funny is that I’ve always seen myself as an absent father, while he sees me as an ultra-protective father“, he confided. If he made the choice to be present for Victor, it is in particular because he had said that he was not a wanted child and did not want his son to feel the same. “I did ten years of therapy and ten years of personal development, I have more perspective on my childhood“, he revealed in the columns of Cable TV Sat on October 17th. “What is crazy is that today I am very close to my parents. My father, who is 80 years old and of whom I was very afraid when I was a kidis today the person who takes care of me the most on the planet“, he then clarified. After having suffered for a long time from his childhood, Frédéric Lopez was able to reconnect with his parents and this did him the greatest good. “I made an appointment with my parents. Time has passed, there is no more tension, I have forgiven“, he concluded. As a reminder, when the journalist was born, his mother was only 16 years old and it was in the greatest secrecy that she decided to give birth. For his part, his father took refuge in Morocco before returning only two years later, a childhood that marked Frédéric Lopez.

Frédéric Lopez: what is his joint project with his son Victor?

Frédéric Lopez returns to the front of the stage this Sunday, October 23. For this special occasion, he can count on the presence of Bigflo and Oli, Barbara Schulz and Charlotte of Turckheim. Two rather special guests will also be present since they are Victor, his son and his girlfriend. A scoop that the journalist, whose childhood was difficult, had revealed in the columns of Télé Star last July. He also explained that he was developing a Youtube format called You’ll love it. This will be uploaded”from January“, he had specified before adding: “My son and one of his friends will introduce people of their generation that I didn’t know existed. In return, I will introduce them to personalities they don’t know, such as shrinks Boris Cyrulnik and Christophe André“, concluded Frédéric Lopez. A joint project with his son of which he is very proud.