Frederic Sinistra is dead: no-vax kickboxing champion, he had Covid

He was a staunch fighter and novax, but he lost this battle. Frederic Sinistra, former kickboxing world champion, died on December 16 at the age of 41 after facing the coronavirus. His wife made the announcement on social networks, the same platform that the athlete, who during his career had collected a certain number of nicknames (the most commonly used, “The Undertaker”, ie the gravedigger, or “l ‘strongest man in Belgium “), he had used to document his battle against the disease, contracted at the end of November and which had forced him to end up intubated. “From the bottom of my heart thank you all for your support and your wonderful compliments to my husband. He was a generous man with a big heart, he wanted to help others at any cost … But he was also haunted by old demons of the past and from everything he has been through in his life, he fought them day after day and until his last breath, unfortunately “, wrote his wife on his official profile. However, adding that “He did not die of Covid” and that “my husband would never have accepted that his end was exploited to spread fear and lead to vaccination”.

Sinistra was in fact a denier: for him Covid was just an infection like others: hospitalization – of which there are many images – had been ordered by his coach, Osman Yigin, but then he had returned to Ciney’s house. , convinced that it was more than enough to cure himself and defeat the coronavirus. “The CRP showing lung inflammation is 165, and the norm is between 0 and 5. But a warrior never abdicates, I’ll come back even stronger.” In the last few hours, however, the compromised condition of his lungs forced him to surrender too. He leaves two children, Célia and Diego.