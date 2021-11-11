Frederik de Klerk, the last white president of South Africa, died: he was Nobel Peace Prize winner with Mandela for putting an end to apartheid

He was the last white president of the South Africa and it was he who, in 1990, announced the release of Nelson Mandela, after 27 years of detention, thus helping to put an end to the regime apartheid in which the country was located. And also for this reason, in 1993, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, together with the leader of theAfrican National Congress. Today, at 85, he is dead Frederik de Klerk, Head of state of the African country from 1989 to 1994.

His name is inextricably linked to that of Nelson Mandela and the end of apartheid in the country, since it was he, together with the icon of anti-racist movements, who laid the foundations for the end of racial segregation, overseeing the end of white minority government in the country. The news of the disappearance was given by a spokesman for the FW de Klerk Foundation, explaining that the politician died in his home in Cape Town, where he has lived the last few years living with the cancer.

Born in Johannesburg on March 18, 1936, De Klerk began his political career in 1972, when he was elected to Parliament from the ranks of National Party. In 1978 he entered the government for the first time and never left it for the next 11 years, holding the roles of minister in various departments: from Sports to Telecommunications, to Interior and Public Education. In 1989, his path led him to become the leader of the South African Nationalists and President of the Republic. A position he held until 1994 when, in fact, he left his place in the hands of Nelson Mandela, remaining vice president until 1996.