Free Android games: the top 10 most downloaded games of the week on Google Play | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | Cell phones | Smartphones | nnda nnni | SPORT-PLAY

bored of the same apps in you smartphone? Today we bring you top 10 games list for cell phones Android most downloaded of the week according to the web data.ai, both free and paid. All the titles that appear in this listing can be downloaded through the app store google play. Take note and take a look at the lists.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free Android game with the most downloads in the last seven days is diy-joystick. As for the mobile games that have raised the most, it tops the list Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the paid games that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 and Geometry Dash. On the other hand, Merge Master – Dinosaur Fusion and Fill The Fridge are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to the digital analytics website data.ai.

Top 10 free games for Android

Roblox.

DIY Joystick – Crazy Labs by TabTale Army Commander – Lion Studios wordle! – Goldfinch Game Studios Mini Basketball – Miniclip.com Gun Sprint – KAYAC Inc. Lets Pop – Phoengod Roblox – Roblox Corporation Word Challenge-Daily Word Game – MeeGame Studio Count Masters – Stickman Clash – Freeplay Inc Merge Master – Dinosaur Fusion – HOMA GAMES

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game – Marmalade Game Studio Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 – MOB Games Studio Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Incredibox – So Far So Good Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam USA LLC Papa’s Cluckeria To Go! – Flipline Studios

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Roblox – Roblox Corporation Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc. Bingo Blitz™️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica Garena Free Fire: Heroes Arise – Garena International I Pokemon GO – Niantic, Inc. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade – LilithGames Candy Crush Soda Saga – King Genshin Impact – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

