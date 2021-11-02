Free at the spa with the super coupon that everyone can have. How to do

The race for the spa bonus is at the starting line, which all citizens can request to go for free to a spa that has joined the initiative managed by Invitalia on behalf of the ministry of economic development: until funds run out. The goal is: to support the sector, so much so that the national president of Federterme Massimo Caputi and president of Terme di Saturnia spa – he hopes that the bonus will become structural.

Tomorrow it will be published on bonusterme. invitalia. it the list of participating structures and from Monday 8 November the accredited spas will be able to book the bonus for citizens who request it; however, many plants have already opened pre-registrations.

All adults residing in Italy, without ISEE limits, can therefore contact the accredited facilities directly and apply, thus receiving an immediate discount of 100 percent on the purchase price of spa services up to a maximum of 200 euros. If the services cost more than 200 euros, the amount will be deducted from the total and the difference will be charged to the customer; if the services cost less than 200 euros, the stay will be free and the difference will not be paid but will be re-credited to the overall fund.

In addition to the bonus for himself, a single citizen can apply for other people. The applicant must make a different application for each of the recipients, who must all be in possession of the requirements; families with minor children will pay the full price for them. It will then be the responsibility of the spa operators to check with Invitalia that they meet the requirements (mainly to remove freeloaders) and then contact the customer again to confirm the reservation.

265 thousand bonuses will be issued for a total value of 53 million euros, and each citizen will be able to take advantage of the bonus only once. Once issued, the bonus must be used within 60 days from the issue date; if the service is not provided within the established times, the bonus will be canceled and the amount will be automatically credited back to the overall fund. The bonuses will be available until resources are exhausted, which is why several Tuscan spas (like many other Italian ones) have already activated a pre-registration service to guarantee priority in requests. In fact, the individual structures will forward the questions on Invitalia in chronological order.

The 60-day limit could therefore make booking more complex than you might think. It is easy to predict that the majority of customer inquiries will be concentrated on weekends, which will certainly sell out. And if there is the dreaded assault on the portal, the bonuses will be paid out starting from the second week of November; which means that the incentive can be spent at the latest by the first week of January 2022, thus forcing customers (and facilities) to deal with Covid openings, closures and anti-contagion capacity limits across the various festivity.

The spa can only be accessed if in possession of a Green Pass. The green certification, on the other hand, is not needed for those who access the plants for health reasons, that is, to undergo – upon medical prescription – therapeutic rehabilitation following accidents, surgery, illnesses or just to recover from Covid-19; however, the self-certification will not be considered sufficient.

