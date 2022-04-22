FREE basic English course with certification, taught by a prestigious university – Enséñame de Ciencia

English is the language that prevails in the world of the internet and in new technologies, given that it has become the most widely spoken language in the world. This language has positioned itself as a fundamental language for acquiring and disseminating knowledge, especially in the scientific field, where publications, books and academic conferences are mostly written in this language. Currently, two thirds of the world’s scientists read in this language and use it as a means to publicize their research (Niño-Puello, 2013).

It is worth emphasizing the importance of this language. The course “English for everyone: basic level”, is designed to provide tools to learn English from the most basic structures. Hosted on the edX platform and developed by the Universidad del Rosario, this course is under the instruction of Professor Cristian Camilo Cárdenas Herrera of the Universidad del Rosario and the Foreign Languages ​​Professor Diana Rocio Umaña Buitrago, a professional in Languages ​​and Sociocultural Studies. Without a doubt, this course is very useful if you are interested in learning about scientific research or studies in English.

This virtual course has materials and various types of activities that are available in PDF and are downloadable as they progress. Its duration is approximately four weeks.

The fiveco units contained in the curriculum are broken down as follows:

Unit 1: Exploration Stage

Unit 2: Meeting Paola

Reception-basic information

Mechanics-basic vocabulary

Production-basic words

project

Unit 3: Talking to Pablo

Reception-simple expressions

Mechanics-structures

Production-completing forms

Unit 4: Looking at Paz

Reception-invitations

Mechanics-feelings

Unit 5: Living with my friends

How to obtain a certificate on the platform?

You can take the course for free, without a certificate, or make a payment on its platform, where a verified certificate with curricular value is provided. If you do not have an account, you must create a user.

