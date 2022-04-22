FREE basic English course with certification, taught by a prestigious university – Enséñame de Ciencia
English is the language that prevails in the world of the internet and in new technologies, given that it has become the most widely spoken language in the world. This language has positioned itself as a fundamental language for acquiring and disseminating knowledge, especially in the scientific field, where publications, books and academic conferences are mostly written in this language. Currently, two thirds of the world’s scientists read in this language and use it as a means to publicize their research (Niño-Puello, 2013).
It is worth emphasizing the importance of this language. The course “English for everyone: basic level”, is designed to provide tools to learn English from the most basic structures. Hosted on the edX platform and developed by the Universidad del Rosario, this course is under the instruction of Professor Cristian Camilo Cárdenas Herrera of the Universidad del Rosario and the Foreign Languages Professor Diana Rocio Umaña Buitrago, a professional in Languages and Sociocultural Studies. Without a doubt, this course is very useful if you are interested in learning about scientific research or studies in English.
This virtual course has materials and various types of activities that are available in PDF and are downloadable as they progress. Its duration is approximately four weeks.
The fiveco units contained in the curriculum are broken down as follows:
Unit 1: Exploration Stage
Unit 2: Meeting Paola
- Reception-basic information
- Mechanics-basic vocabulary
- Production-basic words
- project
Unit 3: Talking to Pablo
- Reception-simple expressions
- Mechanics-structures
- Production-completing forms
Unit 4: Looking at Paz
- Reception-invitations
- Mechanics-feelings
Unit 5: Living with my friends
How to obtain a certificate on the platform?
You can take the course for free, without a certificate, or make a payment on its platform, where a verified certificate with curricular value is provided. If you do not have an account, you must create a user.
Link to the course: you can register by entering the course “English for everyone: basic level”
Share science, share knowledge.