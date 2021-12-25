Free Blizzard game for Christmas, here’s how to redeem it

Don’t miss out on this beloved Blizzard game, as it will be free for a limited time only! Here’s what it is.

Only two days to go Christmas, but it looks like it came first! In fact, players have been inundated with free games from many stores. These days it is possible to redeem various games both limited time as gods trial, both real games complete.

The trial of a title is nothing more than a free access to the game, to be able to know it and have fun totally free in a certain time frame. Trials are therefore an excellent method for try out a title, so you have the opportunity to understand if it’s really right for us and decide in the future if buy it or less. And it is precisely in this period that the giants of the videogame scene are selling off or giving away their video games to all users.

Although many of these titles were unknown or not very popular this time around Blizzard shocked everyone by making a really interesting Christmas present. In fact, he intends to give away a video game much loved, chatted and followed around the world.

Free Blizzard game? Let’s talk about: Overwatch!

If you are passionate about video games, it is very difficult that you have never heard of this game. Overwatch it’s a Fps Multiplayer much loved by gamers, especially those who like to fight with their heroes and win thanks to strategy. Since it came out in 2016, this title has managed to make real box office records, managing to earn the huge amount of 269 ​​million dollars in just one month of activity. Even critics have classified the title as a real one pivotal point for Fps in general, getting excellent marks from most of the magazines and specialized sites.

Unlike many titles of this genre, in Overwatch the choice of the character is tied to classes, including: Tank, Healer and Attacker, which makes team play essential and respecting one’s role. This makes multiplayer games much more strategic in comparison to many others Fps where you just have to shoot wildly at the right time. The title presents 6 different modes and many arenas, where you can have fun with friends, or seek victory with random players.

After many years and countless successes, Blizzard wants to give players the opportunity to be able try out the title so totally free. Unfortunately, however, it is a proof of limited time, but it could still be a great way to find out if this game is for you!

The trial period of Overwatch has already started and will end on January 2, 2022. It is possible to play it through the Battlenet app on PC, with the Playstation Plus subscription from PS4 and Ps5 or with Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.