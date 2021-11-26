Tech

free bonuses and news for PES 2021

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

The history of the PES series took a drastic turn with the announcement of eFootball 2022, which marked the entry of the IP into the universe of free to play productions.

The game’s debut, however, was marred by an extensive review of issues related to disappointing performances by the football simulator. To worsen the situation, the decision to postpone the 1.0 update of eFootball 2022 to spring, which will therefore not see the light for several months yet. On the difficult situation, she returned to express herself Konami, via the game’s official Twitter account.

In thanking the public he has grappled with eFootball 2022, the software house is sorry for the inconvenience which involved the game and for the aforementioned postponement of the first major update. To make the community experience with the series more enjoyable, Konami has decided to offer some bonuses related to eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. In particular, players who complete the tutorial by December 2 will be able to receive it for free 2,000 myClub Coin. In addition, the events were reset Matchday And VS COM. Konami says it has also evaluated the extension of licenses related to the product, but without success.

With regard to eFootball 2022, it reads, the development team is devoting itself to building Update 1.0. Meanwhile, the in-game events will continue uninterrupted.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Comet Rosetta passes close to the Earth: when and how to see it – Chronicle

2 weeks ago

Resident Evil Village is the GOTY of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, here are the winners

2 days ago

Football Manager 2022, the 5 most exciting teams to start a career with

2 weeks ago

SEGA and Microsoft join forces! Super Games are born

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button