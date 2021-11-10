Tech

free bonuses for those who own Pokémon Let’s Go and Sword / Shield – Nerd4.life

This February, Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on Arceus Pokémon Legends, a new spin-off of the Game Freak saga that will take us to Hisui. It will be a completely new chapter in many ways, but it will not abandon the previous chapters. One example is the fact that gods will be available free bonuses for those who own Pokémon Let’s Go and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Precisely, as you can also see from the image below (shared by Nintendo of America via Twitter), it will be possible to obtain a Pikachu mask (Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu!) Or an Eevee mask (Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee!)

The masks of Pokémon Legends Arceus

Also, who owns Pokémon Sword and Shield you will get the Shaymin kimono set. Finally, you will have the chance to catch the Pokémon Shaymin in Pokémon Arceus Legends. You can see the costumes and the catchable creature below, in the images, also shared by Nintendo of America via Twitter.

These aren’t the only free bonuses for Pokémon fans. In fact, in Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legendary Pokémon will be obtained as a gift, in addition to those that we will catch in the new Rosa Rugosa Park.

