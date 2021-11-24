News

Free Britney, Cher responds to the pop star’s message

James Reno
The Hollywood icon is among the first stars to stand up for the voice of ToxicIn fact, it is January 2020 when Cher publishes a tweet in defense of her colleague and in support of the movement Free Britney.

In the last year and a half the judicial vicissitudes concerning the Princess of Pop they held the world with bated breath, side by side Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus they were at the forefront of their friend and colleague by intervening on the issue in support of the movement created by the singer’s fans who have been calling for an end to the conservatorship for years.

Free Britney, star’s request to choose a lawyer accepted

Britney Spears’ post immediately gained so much prominence more than twelve million views.

The words of the singer did not reach only the fans, but also to Cher who recently wrote her a message promising to fulfill the dream as soon as possible: “When Britney is finally free, she will take her to Saint-Tropez and we will eat ice cream”.

Cher’s tweet immediately went viral, so much so that it currently reaches over 89,000 likes.

