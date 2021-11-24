Free Britney, Cher responds to the pop star’s message

The Hollywood icon is among the first stars to stand up for the voice of ToxicIn fact, it is January 2020 when Cher publishes a tweet in defense of her colleague and in support of the movement Free Britney.

In the last year and a half the judicial vicissitudes concerning the Princess of Pop they held the world with bated breath, side by side Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus they were at the forefront of their friend and colleague by intervening on the issue in support of the movement created by the singer’s fans who have been calling for an end to the conservatorship for years.