Free car tax: 18 regions cancel it until 2026!

Eighteen regions have canceled the car tax, not permanently, but until 2026. The car tax is free. Motorists, who reside in these regions, will not pay the car tax for the first five sinceregistration of your car and then they can take advantage of a 75% reduction for the following years.

We are talking about an important incentive, which has been designed for those who intend to buy an electric car. These motorists can take advantage of a discount equal to 100% of the car tax for the first five years after enrollment. Here it is good to remember that the car tax is of local competence: every single region has total and complete decision-making autonomy, and can decide to apply concessions in addition to those decided at national level.

Free car tax: where you can save!

Summing up, there are only two regions that do not allow you to save on car tax for the next five years. The black sheep are Piedmont And Lombardy, where, however, the car tax will be free forever. Obviously, when you decide to register a new electric car. In the other regions, however, the car tax you do not pay for the first five years, after which you can benefit from a 75% discount (if you have to pay 250 euros, the amount will be reduced to 62.50 euros).

In a nutshell, the regions where the car tax will be free for five years are (in chronological order):

In a nutshell, this means that, should you register your electric vehicle today, the car tax it will be completely and entirely free until 2026. From that date on, you will be able to benefit from a net discount of 75%.

Car tax, the investigations of 2018 start

There are many motorists who are being misled and believe they are safe. In fact, we read that the Government driven by Mario Draghi would have deleted the car tax: this is undoubtedly true. But the swipe is valid for the tax bills – which could also contain the automobile tax – for the period between 2000 and 2010. Other discourse, however, for the following periods. In fact, it is necessary to be very careful about the registered letters that could arrive from today until 31 December 2021. The postman could bring a letter of assessment car tax.

By the end of this year, the car tax of 2018: in order to avoid losing any right to request the balance of the tax, in the event that the taxpayer has forgotten it, the notice will be notified reminding them of any non-payment.

What must be done when the assessment notice is received? Once the registered letter has arrived, the taxpayer basically has two ways to go:

pays what has been contested, in the case, of course, that the car tax has not been paid in due time;

has not been paid in due time; asks for a review of the assessment deed: for example, it could be included among those who are exempt from the obligation to pay the car tax. Or maybe because the tax has already been paid.

In case you need assistance, you can go to the territorial offices of theAci, which can provide all information relating to your position.

Car tax: when the prescription arrives!

It is good to remember that the car tax, like any other tax, it is prescribed. The legislation provides that the prescription arrives in three years. Let’s try to make some practical examples:

the car tax in 2017 it was prescribed on 31 December 2020;

in 2017 it was prescribed on 31 December 2020; that of 2018 is prescribed on 31 December 2021;

what should be paid this year will be prescribed on 31 December 2024.

In the event that a region by the end of this year does not contest anything to the defaulting motorist, at least for the 2018 vintage it could get away with it. We remind you, however, that the limitation period lapses when the region has notified a notice. In the event that a notice arrived, this would have interrupted the prescription, restarting the count of the three years for the prescription.