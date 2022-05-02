Free cardiological screening for 301 people from Cuneo thanks to the “Banca del cuore” campaign – Targatocn.it

With an average of ten people per hour, they performed well 301 complete and free cardiological screenings at the three-day “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022”the extraordinary National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign that started right from Cuneo.

The Jumbo Truck stopped off in Piazza Galimberti from Friday 29 April to Sunday 1 May and attracted long queues from Cuneo every day.

Inside the truck, specially set up, the citizens were able safely carry out a free check to assess the state of health of your heart including electrocardiographic examination (ECG); arrhythmic screening; control of the lipid, glycidic and uricaemic profile; release of the active BanncomHeart card, thanks to which citizens will always have the health history and the ECG relating to their heart available in a simple and intuitive way thanks to the password and personal credentials.

Thanks to the Banca del Cuore Project, conceived by prof. Michele Gulizia and coordinated by the Foundation for your heart, a personal BancomHeart was delivered to all citizens who will join the Truck, a unique card in the world that allows 24-hour access to their electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, pathologies suffered, the therapies taken, the lifestyles practiced and all the cardiological and laboratory tests performed. All data will thus be stored in a virtual “safe” which allows, through a secret password known only by the user, to connect from Italy and / or abroad to the “Banca del Cuore” to consult or download one’s own clinical data whenever desired, or make them available to your own doctor or to an emergency room in the event of a health emergency.

The professor. Michele Gulizia – President of the Foundation for Your Heart and creator of the National Cardiovascular Prevention Project Banca del Cuore – explained: “The” Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022 “Prevention Campaign allows us to go directly to the homes of Italians, or to the squares of the main cities, where we have been actively carrying out this important free cardiovascular prevention screening since 2016. in our country, which to date, thanks to this widespread diffusion, has allowed us to distribute over 50,600 BancomHeart to as many citizens and to save many lives. “

A project supported by the Cardiology department of the Santa Croce e Carle hospital in Cuneo directed by Roberta Rossini: “The Banca del Cuore project represents an innovative way to know one’s cardiovascular health status and the best way to effectively prevent the onset of a heart attack or cardiovascular disease such as arterial hypertension, atrial fibrillation or heart failure. cardiac “.

Today, Sunday 1 May, the cardiologist was also present on the last day of screening Giuseppe Musumecifor three years Head of Cardiology at Santa Croce and Carle in Cuneo, and now director of cardiology at the Mauriziano hospital in Turin.

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022 is entirely supported by the Foundation for your heart and enjoys a partial non-conditioning contribution from Astrazeneca and Amarin.

The campaign will also be active on social networks with the hashtag # bancadelcuore2022.

Here is the website of the initiative with the planned stages:www.bancadelcuore.it.