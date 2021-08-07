Many free outdoor evenings with good films in the historic center of Naples, in the courtyard of the convent of San Domenico Maggiore, which you can participate in upon reservation required for each show until the available seats are reached

A nice free review of films under the stars will be held in the historic center of Naples in the courtyard of the Convent of San Domenico Maggiore from 7 August to 15 September 2021.

40 free evenings outdoors with reservations required by Arci Movie for the review Unesco cinema under the stars with 37 films, including 10 Campania and Neapolitan films to enhance places and territories of our land that are part of the UNESCO heritage.

Screenings for almost 100 bookable seats on the Eventbrite website starting from 2 pm of the day before the appointment and until 6 pm of the same day. Admission will be allowed from 20:30 and the film will start at 21:15. The review was organized by the A.Department of Culture of the Municipality of Naples, led by Annamaria Palmieri, with funds from the Campania Region.

It starts on Saturday 7 August 2021 with the screening of the film OSANNAPLES by director Deborah M. Farina, dedicated to the historic Neapolitan rock group of Hosanna and will continue with other titles by great international authors and Italian cinema. There will also be some great cinema classics in a restored version.

Screenings of August 2021 in San Domenico Maggiore

Saturday 7 OSANNAPLES M. Deborah Farina (Italy, 2021 – 110 ‘)

Sunday 8 DOCTOR STRANAMORE Stanley Kubrick (Great Britain, 1964 – 102 ‘)

Monday 9 VISAGES VILLAGES Agnes Varda (France, 2017 – 93 ‘)

Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 DUE – DEUX Filippo Meneghetti (France / Luxembourg, 2019 – 95 ‘)

Thursday 12 THE GOOD WIFE Martin Provost (France, 2020 – 109 ‘)

Friday 13 RICHARD JEWELL Clint Eastwood (Usa, 2019 – 129 ‘)

Saturday 14 NAPLES VELATA Ferzan Özpetek (Italy, 2017 – 113 ‘)

Sunday 15 THE SEVENTH Seal Restored Edition Ingmar Bergman (Sweden, 1957 – 96 ‘)

Monday 16 DOLOR Y GLORIA Pedro Almodóvar (Spain, 2019 – 113 ′)

Tuesday 17 L’AGNELLO Mario Piredda (Italy, 2019 – 97 ′)

Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 MOTHER Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Spain / France, 2019 – 129 ‘) v

Friday 20 and Saturday 21 EMA Pablo Larraín (Chile, 2019 – 102 ′)

Sunday 22 DISPREZZO Jean-Luc Godard (France / Italy, 1963 – 105 ‘)

Monday 23 CAPRI REVOLUTION Mario Martone (Italy, 2018 – 122 ′)

Tuesday 24 ON Infinity Roy Andersson (Sweden, 2019 – 76 ′)

Wednesday 25 NEVIA Nunzia De Stefano (Italy, 2019 – 86 ′)

Thursday 26 CORPUS CHRISTI Jan Komasa (Poland / France, 2019 – 115 ‘)

Friday 27 and Saturday 28 THE MACALUSO SISTERS Emma Dante (Italy, 2020 – 94 ‘)

Sunday 29 THE ELEPHANT MAN Restored Edition David Lynch (Usa, 1980 – 124 ‘)

Monday 30 * AGALMA Doriana Monaco (Italy, 2020 – 54 ‘) 21.15 – LA VILLA Claudia Brignone (Italy, 2019 – 61’) 22.13

Tuesday 31 STONE BREAKER Gianluca and Massimiliano De Serio (Italy, 2020 – 104 ‘)

Cinema in the Cloister of San Domenico Maggiore: info

