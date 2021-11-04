free content of November 11, 2021 announced – Nerd4.life

After making today’s free PC title available, Epic Games Store announced the next free content which will be available for download next week. This time it is not a complete game: starting at 4:00 pm on Thursday 11 November you will be able to download theRogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack.

Rogue Company (our review here) is a tactical action shooter free-to-play in third person made by Hi-Rez Studios and First Watch Games in which we will play as one of the elite agents present in the game, each with their own set of skills. Let’s talk about a fast-paced shooter, full of action, weapons, gadgets and style.

Rogue Company, the cover of the Season 4 Epic Pack

The Season Four Epic Pack will be available for free on the Epic Games Store. Thanks to it you can unlock the characters Switchblade and Scorch, two truly explosive Rogues who can incinerate opponents with flames and napalm. Also included is the “Inferno Imp” skin for Switchblade and 20,000 Battle Pass experience points.

In the meantime, the free game of the Epic Game Store of November 4th is now available, here is the download link.

What do you think? Are you satisfied with the free content of the Epic Games Store scheduled for next week? Let us know in the comments.