free content of November 25, 2021 announced – Nerd4.life

After making today’s free PC titles available, Epic Games Store as per tradition, he also announced the next ones free content which will be available for download next week. Starting from 17:00 on Thursday 25 November 2021 you can therefore download the Antstream – Welcome pack.

It is therefore not a real game but a series of credits that you can spend on the cloud gaming Antstream platform: the Welcome Package from Epic Games allows you to get 1090 free Gems to use in game, corresponding to the price of $ 14.99.

Antstream, an interface image

This in-game currency can be spent to play Antstream’s limited-time titles, challenges and tournaments. The Gems they can also be used to unlock more difficult challenges and play turn-based PvP mode with friends and other players.

For those unfamiliar with Antstream, this is a subscription-based platform, specialized in games of the past: this also functions in cloud gaming and allows you to access numerous titles from the catalog of the 70s, 80s and 90s, including arcades, consoles and home computers of the time. It is therefore a catalog full of classics, among which we find games such as Ikari Warriors, Joe & Mac, California Games, Zool and Double Dragon, several of which, as well as Score Attacks, Speed ​​Runs and Boss Rushes, which support multiplayer.

Starting from a Kickstarter campaign, Antstream will soon arrive on the Epic Games Store and this Welcome Pack represents the ideal way to immediately start the discovery of this particular “retro” cloud gaming platform.