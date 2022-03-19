free course for fitness instructor

Interesting opportunity in the world of well-being with the free course in Lombardy to become a fitness instructor.

The proposal is addressed to unemployed come on 30 to 65 yearsresident or domiciled in the region.

Registrations will be open until May 21, 2022. Let’s see in detail what it is and how to participate.

FREE LOMBARDY FITNESS INSTRUCTOR COURSE

Formalabor Srl therefore proposes in Lombardy the free “Fitness Instructor” course, financed through the Dote Unica Lavoro.

L’target of the path is to train professionals who can work both independently and as employees in fitness centers, spas and hospitality businesses.

TRAINING OFFER

The educational program is shown below:

Anatomy: basic principles of biomechanics applied to exercises; origins and insertions of the most common muscles;

Muscular skeletal system;

Cardiovascular system;

Respiratory system;

Gastric system;

Basic physiology: supercompensation – types of contraction (isotonic and isometric);

Basics of nutrition;

Exercises with dumbbells, barbells and basic strength machines for the neophyte;

Contraindications;

Errors and false myths;

Basic principles of the training methodology with cards for beginners for the healthy subject;

Outline of first aid;

Elements of law and taxation.

RECIPIENTS

The free training course “Fitness Instructor” is open to people aged 30 to 65, resident or domiciled in Lombardy and in the state of unemploymentcertifiable with DID (Declaration of Immediate Availability).

It can be accessed both by those with partial work or training experience in the sector, and by those who do not have skills in this regard.

Knowledge and understanding of the Italian language and written and oral expression skills are required. Finally, non-EU foreign citizens must have a valid valid residence permit.

COURSE CONDUCT

The following are expected sessions, for a total number of hours of 64 hours:

1st Module: May 28 – 29;

2nd Module: 4 – 5 June;

3rd Module: 11 – 12 June;

4th Module with exam: 18 – 19 June.

CERTIFICATES

At the end of the course, the following are expected to be released certifications:

regional qualification certificate as a fitness instructor, compliant with the European Qualifications Framework – EQF Level: 5;

Formalabor Srl certificate, useful for the request for the contextual release of the national sports qualification Diploma of 1st level Fitness and Body-Building Instructor by a Sports Promotion Body recognized by CONI.

FORMALABOR SRL

Formalabor Srl is a service company for people, businesses and associations. It is active in the provinces of Milan and Bergamo and its training courses are accredited by the Lombardy Region. The headquarters are located in Milan, in via G. Giacosa 3/5.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

All those interested in the free course to become a fitness instructor in Lombardy can therefore register by 21 May 2022. For more information, you can fill in a online form, by connecting to the Formalabor website and clicking on the path in question on the page dedicated to the training offer.

