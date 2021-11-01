free courses, enrollments are booming. «Dad effect» – Corriere.it

One hundred registrations in a few days at Popular schools of the association. Not one less. Quattrocento at the counters of the study aid center Portofranco and rushed to bookings also to the home help service of the Caritas Ambrosiana. Two months after the beginning of the school, with the results of the first checks, they begin to stand out the negative effects of the two school years of distance learning (Dad). To suffer from the shortcomings and the lack of a solid study method are especially the two-year students (14 and 15 years). And so there was a boom in enrollments for free study support services, offered in Milan by an army of volunteers: real homework angels.

The appeal to professors and university students: Join us Among them the Non one less retired teachers, who has already reactivated his branches at the Cardano high school and Artemisia Gentileschi and is about to start them at Bottoni, but also at Marconi and the Caterina da Siena institute. But others could be added to Itis Pareto and to the middle schools of Cinisello Balsamo and Bresso. From the schools there is a very high demand that we try to meet with our volunteers who are about a hundred – says the founder, the former provincial councilor Giansandro Barzaghi -. But let’s throw a appeal to all retired and non-retired teachers and university students to join us: if we do not intervene with a recovery and re-motivation strategy, we risk an increase in early school leaving. Together we can fight educational poverty. Among the volunteers today there is also Sara Bardini Mastelli, 18, a graduate of the Cardano. When he was in his two years, he had attended the Popular Schools for Latin and Mathematics. Having successfully overcome the difficulties, today she studies Psychology and brings to the students the same help that was once given to her.





The return to sociality From Gallaratese to viale Papiniano. Here is the Portofranco headquarters, the study aid center founded in 2000 by a group of teachers and Don Giorgio Pontiggia. At the reopening we immediately registered 400 members, but we keep the registrations open all year and we will reach 1500. Our volunteers are 300 – says the president Alberto Bonfanti, teacher of History and Philosophy at Donatelli Pascal -. The boys have to recover the cultural gaps created by Dad, but also the dimension of sociality. Now they are also in difficulty in helping each other, in confiding in each other: they are used to superficial friendships, limited to social networks and are afraid of being pitied, of not being understood by friends. In Portofranco they find listening, friendship and support. Studying the expression of the first desire for knowledge is important to prevent school failure, because dispersion creates social unease. Portofranco offers branches also in Abbiategrasso, Rho, Varese, Lecco, Como, Vimercate, Desio, Seveso.

The parishes in the field But the active study aid too in about a hundred Milanese parishes and about 300 in the territory of the diocese. We turn to middle and elementary school children, but this year there is a huge demand from two-year students, so much so that we are thinking of ad hoc branches – explains Matteo Zappa, head of the Minors area of ​​Caritas Ambrosiana -. The transition from middle school to high school is already tiring: you change friends, teachers and maybe even neighborhoods. A difficulty heightened after months of isolation. Caritas plans to strengthen collaboration with schools to support the educational dimension of the school, which is not made up solely of programs to be recovered.