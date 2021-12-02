FREE December 2021 games available. It gives you Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021 and many other games!

Available starting today i new FREE games given away by Amazon Prime Gaming for the month of December 2021. These are nine games that will cover all the tastes of the players. Here are all the titles given as a gift:

Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

But these aren’t the only advantages of Amazon Prime Gaming. In fact, in addition to being able to make these games yours, you can also get a variety of free DLCs and game content for a variety of titles online like League of Legends, Valorant, Apex Legend, Rainbow Six Siege, New World, Fall Guys and more!

But this is just a taste of all the benefits that the annual Amazon Prime membership offers. First you will enjoy the free, one-day delivery on millions of products. You can also have free access to Prime Video with hundreds of movies, TV series, shows and documentaries. Finally, you are also guaranteed a free subscription that you can use on the channel of one of your favorite streamers on Twitch.

