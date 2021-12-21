free delivery of new decoders

The 2022 TV Bonus will involve Poste Italiane for the free delivery of decoders compatible with the new digital terrestrial standard. Let’s find out who the recipients are.

In the Christmas period it is easy to imagine Italian post like elves helping Santa deliver presents. In this case it is the decoder which can be requested with the TV Bonus and necessary to continue viewing digital terrestrial programs after the transition to the DVB-T2 standard. Many Italians took advantage of the measure to obtain savings up to 30 euros on the purchase of the decoder while others will not have to deal with the procedure. It will be Poste Italiane to take care of the shipment and delivery that will be free for some particular recipients of the package.

Bonus TV, who will receive the decoder for free with Poste Italiane

The news is official, Poste Italiane will take care of delivering free decoders to people with more than 70 years and a lower pension to 20 thousand euros. In this way, the provisions of the maxi amendment of the Budget Law that the Government presented in the Senate on Friday last week with reference to the renewal of the TV Bonus will be respected. The Italian company will be able to easily manage deliveries thanks to the 13 thousand offices scattered throughout the territory and the 30 thousand or more postmen.

The funds available are 68 million euros and must be used precisely to encourage the transition to new digital terrestrial methods. Citizens involved in the facility will receive a communication by Poste Italiane with reference to the Bonus TV. The content of the message will explain how the taxpayer is entitled to request and receive a compatible decoder at home without having to buy it.

How to request the free decoder

Receipt of the letter will not automatically lead to adherence to the measure. The interested citizen must send a formal request to the Italian company using one of three different methods. It will be able phone and make an appointment for the delivery of the decoder or you can go to a post office or, as a last resort, you can use the online platform reserved for Bonus TV to make an appointment to receive the decoder at home.

The help of Poste Italiane does not end there. The company, in fact, predicts telephone support to assist the citizen during the installation of the decoder.