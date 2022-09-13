Free Dialogue: Arajet will not fly to the US without a treaty

Since last year, the name arajet has circulated with more notoriety. The new Dominican airline will go from advertising to execution when it makes its first official commercial flight on September 15. However, its CEO Victor Pacheco assures that its operation towards 17 points of the United States territory – where the largest Dominican diaspora resides – depends on the signing of an Open Skies agreement with that country.

“arajet will not fly to the United States if there is not a open skies treaty between the Dominican Republic and the United States. Period”, sentenced Pacheco in the segment Free Dialogue of this newspaper.

The new airline’s goal is to remain ultra-low-cost and with direct routes. Its cheapest fare for a direct round trip flight from Santo Domingo to Cartagena this September is $286.80, unlike others on the market, which do not have direct flights, and start at $382.

“The existing treaty between the Dominican Republic and the United States dates back to 1940, and allows, more than anything, that American airlines can fly wherever they want in the Dominican Republic, but from the point of view of the Dominican Republic towards the United States there are only five points where a Dominican airline can fly,” he said.

The Civil Aviation Board has announced that negotiations are advanced for the country to sign an Open Skies agreement with the United States, which will allow the increase of air operations of national and foreign airlines to and from any US city without frequency limits. In addition, it contemplates better airfares, the search for conditions so that airlines can compete effectively, and the promotion of more routes and frequencies.

However, the Dominican Association of Air Lines (ADLA) recently expressed its opposition to the signing of said agreement, considering the absence of state policies and a tax framework that allow its members to compete on equal terms.

In a press release, Omar Chahin, president of the ADLA, said that his signature “would mean the minimization of government intervention in the designation of routes, almost the only resource that protects Dominican airlines, allowing them to maintain a share in the markets that by nature they belong to it and where the conditions to compete are more favorable than those existing in comparison with the United States”.

He noted that in that North American country the airlines “operate under a tight tax context, and in addition they receive direct incentives and economic aid from their government that range from million-dollar exemptions to injections of liquid capital as support in pressing circumstances.”

Pacheco does not entirely agree with the ADLA’s position, which he considers rather as “a desperate call” from the association for the Dominican Republic to take into account that it is necessary to legislate in favor of civil aviation.

Advocate for promotion law

“We need Dominicans, Congress and the Government to support us with a law that allows us to promote civil aviation and competitiveness,” said Pacheco. “Because today there are taxes that Dominican airlines have that foreign airlines do not have and they take us out of competition, and in the end that ends up having a direct impact on our costs and affecting ticket prices,”

He clarified that it does not refer to the removal of fees or taxes that harm the State’s income. “We are talking about taxes that affect the company from a corporate and operational point of view, and in that sense I am referring directly to payments abroad,” he said. He estimated that for an airline, 90% or more of its expenses are abroad.

Also, he mentioned the advance payment as a mechanism that affects competitiveness, and the tax on assets. “If civil aviation is not developed in the Dominican Republic, fares will not go down,” he assured.

arajet is a portfolio company of Bain Capital, a private investment firm with offices on four continents and its headquarters in Boston, United States. It is also backed by Griffin Global Asset Management, an alternative asset management and commercial aircraft leasing company. “Today, arajet it is a sister airline of Virgin Australia and Icelandair”, highlighted Pacheco.

As a result of the investments, the company will operate a fleet of 43 Boeing 737-8 aircraft (of which it has received five as leasing), purchased new from the company of the same name, for more than 3,000 million dollars.

The new airline will be based at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo and, although more than 75% of its capital is foreign, Pacheco emphasizes that arajet it is Dominican because it complies with local laws and is certified in the country.

It aspires to contribute 4% of GDP and promote Creole pilots

Pacheco projects that by 2027, arajet could have a direct and indirect contribution to the State that would be around 4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) that the country has today. By that year, the company also expects to generate 4,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect ones.

Currently, arajet It has 400 employees, of which about 100 are foreigners. “That’s because this is precisely a very specialized business, where a transfer of knowledge is required,” he explained.

He broke down that, of the 40 pilots he has hired, 13 are Dominican, of which 12 are co-pilots and one captain.

“We have a Dominican captain, we have a few Dominican first officers, and as time goes on we will be able to continue to get the most talented Dominican pilots to become first officers and then earn captainships,” he said.

All the stewardesses and stewardesses that he has already employed are Dominican.

Due to the experience in the efforts to set up the company, the executive considers that it is necessary to invest in the formation of local human capital in the area of ​​civil aviation. “What I have no doubt about is that Dominicans who worked in arajet they will have leadership positions in airlines worldwide”, he assured.