Free digital terrestrial, there is the date: here is who will receive it

Among not very many Italians will be able to ask for a free decoder sent home provided by Poste Italiane Spa. Here is who it is and when

Italians are grappling with the technological change related to DTT. The change underway is gradual and will start in groups of territories. We will start from the Northern regions. In this phase there are many repositioning of the channels and changes in sight. Many TVs have decided to turn off the digital channel and this has caused changes to the slots with relative re-tuning.

Free digital terrestrial: the delivery date

Meanwhile, the government has decided, through the latest budget law, to refinance the bonus tv. The estimated budget is 68 million in total. In particular, in addition to the incentives to buy decoders or TVs suitable for the new technology, the home delivery case of the decoder. It is about the over 70 who will have the convenient and convenient surprise. There is an additional age requirement to receive the decoder at home e free. This is the Income Amount which must not exceed 20 thousand per year.

In the last few hours, one has been announced date of shipment. These should start on 20 February. The goal is to have made all the deliveries of the decoders by 8 March. To take care of the free home delivery will be Italian post. This was made possible thanks to the agreement between the postal body and the ministry in charge. In this way, the elderly who are not inclined towards technological innovations will be facilitated.

They will receive everything at home without too much difficulty. Meanwhile, the definitive transition to the new technology will take place in 2023. For this date for some TVs the channels will turn off and it will be necessary to either replace them with one suitable for the new technology or connect it to a latest generation decoder.