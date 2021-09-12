Free DLC coming soon on Rambo, Stranger Things and Danny Trejo!

Far Cry 6 is now in the pipeline and Ubisoft has unveiled its plans for post-launch support for the title. revealing the different DLCs that will be present in the game. In addition to the DLC regarding the old villains of the series, in fact, Ubisoft has revealed that in Far Cry 6 we will see free DLC related to Rambo, Stranger Things and we will even see the appearance of Danny Trejo.

These DLCs, unlike the ones about the villains, will be totally free. Ubisoft has in fact revealed that it will not be necessary to have the Season Pass to be able to access such content. The company then clarified how these crossovers will be structured which, apparently, have little to do with the Far Cry series. In particular Stranger Things, which deals with paranormal phenomena.

Going in order, the first of these crossover to be published will be dedicated to Danny Trejo, and will be available for download as early as January. The famous actor will appear just as a character within the game. We will be able to interact with him and we will be able to recruit him as a partner to fight El Presidente’s militia. Danny Trejo is famous for playing Cuchillo in Predators and Machete Cortez in Machete. He also starred in two episodes of Breaking Bad, where ironically he was killed with a machete.

The second DLC will be dedicated to Rambo but, unfortunately, will not see us interact with Sylvester Stallone. Instead, it will be based on the story of a fan of Sly’s film, and unfortunately Ubisoft hasn’t released any other details on the DLC in question. The release of this crossover dedicated to the most famous Green Beret in the history of cinema is expected in February.

In the end, the DLC on Stranger Things (which we remember, sees the arrival of a fourth season in 2022) it will see us perform a mission in the Under-Above. The DLC, called “The Vanishing”, will be released in March and it will be the last of this “crossover package”, at least for the moment.

Ubisoft has in fact revealed that support will continue even after these three DLCs, which will be published together with the paid DLCs on the old villains, and this could mean that we will also see other similar expansions. Maybe something on Predator, given the setting? Maybe.

Far Cry 6 is expected for October 7, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game will aim to be the Far Cry with the largest map ever, including several areas. rural areas and cities, and therefore promises to be truly gigantic.

Although the game aims to shoot in 4K at 60fps on next-gen, Ubisoft ensures that the title it will also run very well on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Furthermore, the title will boast the possibility of playing it in co-op and will present inside several sections in the third person.

In the game there will also be the possibility to impersonate the villains of the previous Far Cry. We speak for the accuracy of Vaas (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5). This privilege, says the software house, will however be reserved only for owners of the Season Pass. Speaking of Vaas, we remember that you can redeem Far Cry 3 on PC for free!

Source: Ubisoft