Free electric car tax for 5 years from the moment of registration

Good news is coming for many drivers who will be able to benefit from up to 5 years of free car tax. Here’s where and what you need to know about it.

Starting from the bills for the various domestic users up to the power supply, there are so many expenses to support. The items that have the greatest impact on the family budget undoubtedly include those forcar.

A clear example of this is the car tax that must be paid every year by all those who own a vehicle. Well, it is precisely in this context that there is good news for many motorists who will be able to benefit up to 5 years free of car tax. How is it possible? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Free car tax for 5 years from the moment of registration in these regions

As is known, there are some cases in which it is possible to avoid paying the vehicle tax, as long as you meet certain requirements. To this end we remember that they are exempt from paying the car tax the disabled according to law 104 and people with disabilities. But not only that, many motorists can benefit from cancellation of the car tax for 5 years from the moment of enrollment.

An important incentive for those who decide to buy aelectric car, who will be able to benefit from this important concession for 5 years. After this time frame they will be eligible for a 75% reduction for the following years. In this regard it is good to remember that the car tax is a regional competence, for this reason the facilities provided in one region may not be implemented in another.

Well, going into details they are 18 regions who have decided to cancel the car tax for five years from registration, namely:

Abruzzo;

Basilicata;

Campania;

Calabria;

Emilia Romagna;

Friuli Venezia Giulia;

Lazio;

Liguria;

Marche;

Molise;

Puglia;

Sardinia;

Sicily;

Tuscany;

Trentino Alto Adige;

Umbria;

Valle d’Aosta;

Veneto.

The only exceptions, therefore, are Piedmont and Lombardy, where the automobile tax for electric cars will be free forever. As already mentioned, on the other hand, each regional administration establishes which are the exemptions and reimbursements to which motorists in the area of ​​competence are entitled. For this reason, it is advisable to inquire about the rules in force in your reference region in order to verify whether or not it is possible to benefit from some concessions.