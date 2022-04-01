FREE Excel course in Spanish with official certification, taught by UNAM – Enséñame de Ciencia

The course “Microsoft office Excel basic tools”, It has been designed by the Engineer Jonathan Martínez Razo, it is hosted on the Aprendo+ platform and has been developed with the Coordination of the Open University and Distance Education (CUAED) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The course allows to know the fundamental elements that integrate the functions of Excel. The objective is to learn to use spreadsheets and functions, graphs to organize and plan activities, among other tools. In addition to making available resources such as videos and images for the concepts. The course lasts 30 hours.

The seven units that this virtual course contains are broken down as follows:

Unit 1: Getting started with Excel.

Unit 2: Work environment and basic concepts;

Title bar,

Ribbon or band of options

Scrollbar

Formula bar.

Unit 3: Administration and management of books, sheets and cells.

Unit 4: Autocomplete.

Unit 5: Basic formulas and functions.

sum function

average function

fashion function.

Unit 6: Graphics

Unit 7: Print.

How can I enter the platform?

To register you must register in advance. On the platform you will find a catalog with all the available courses, so you must do a search with the word «Excel» to display the course.

Link to the course: you can register by entering the course “Microsoft Office Excel Basic Tools”