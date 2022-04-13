Free Fire codes for today April 13, 2022; all free rewards

Garena Free Fire continues this spring month of april with its traditions intact. The video game, one of the most popular on the planet for iOS and Android mobile devices, bases its gameplay on multiplayer matches under a battle royale where only one can remain standing. Every day we have free codes with dozens of rewards. It is not necessary to pay to enjoy, since every day, without exception, we have this type of codes at our disposal. We already know all the codes of Garena Free Fire for today, Wednesday April 13 from 2022, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Garena Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes, April 13, 2022

FFO3 5K9P 4NK4

FFVH BMGN EBJ3

FFL9 E99T 7HSA

FF53 R4LD VUKT

FFAN RE7X J41O

FFJ7 EQAG URJP

FFU6 555R 12QX

FFUJ 6VKP G1JQ

FFGQ ADO4 6L8L

FFRS 6C3R EE8T

FFNG C5X4 Q2DQ

FFK9 JV7K QLQM

FFXD V9D6 P09R

FF82 SO64 U1GP

FFB9 4I4D EU98

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free reward codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after exchanging them. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Then we leave you with them.

To get started, click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Now, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected has been confirmed, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

Other Garena Free Fire codes, tips and rewards

In addition to all the reward codes for today Wednesday April 13, 2022, here are other useful content to get the most out of your Free Fire account, from how to recover your Free Fire account with ID to how to get fragments memory On the other hand, the new Weekly Agenda for the period of April 13 to 19with Evil Easter Bunny Box, Magic Roulette and much more.

Garena Free Fire is available for free download (free-to-play, free with in-app purchases) from the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. On PC we can also download the game through this simple procedure.

