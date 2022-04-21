Free Fire codes for today April 17, 2022; all rewards free

free fire does not attend holidays; It doesn’t matter if it’s Easter Sunday, since its objective is the same as any other day: to reward its users’ trust in the game. So the studio responsible has already shared today’s free reward codes, sunday 17 of April from 2022. so you can get new cosmetic items without paying anything. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today April 17

FA9Q-H6TE-RFGC

JI8B-7V6Y-CT5D

RSWQ-F2G3-YT4E

RFTC-GXIB-ERH5

JTIY-UHJ8-NB7V

BHXD-ET4G-5TBN

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

Source | PrepareExams