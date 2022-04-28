Free Fire codes for today April 27, 2022; all rewards free

We are approaching the end of April and as usual in Garena Free Fire’s successful battle royale, we can find several daily codes for free rewards available for use on official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: April 27 Reward Codes

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

4EQD-FV2G-H3JU

4R7G-6TGF-SB69

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

JE45-O67U-Y8UY

STQR-41E2-D34R

FH5J-I384-7Y5H

NYKH-I876-D5SA

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

HIB8-U7V6-YC5X

ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

6YU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

SARG-886A-V5GR

265R-3F4R-GTB

JBIV-87D6-S5WR

M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

7VY6-DT5S-4AQE

UH7B-YV6C-5DXR

F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO

J098-7FYE-H4N5

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Packages

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P – Packages

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q – Packages

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ – Packages

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Packages

B3G7-A22T-WDR7 – Packages

XFF7-MUY4-ME6S – Packages

C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G – Packages

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

It may interest you:

You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.

Source: prepareexams