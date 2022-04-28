Technology

Free Fire codes for today April 27, 2022; all rewards free

We are approaching the end of April and as usual in Garena Free Fire’s successful battle royale, we can find several daily codes for free rewards available for use on official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: April 27 Reward Codes

  • 22NS-M7UG-SZM7
  • 4EQD-FV2G-H3JU
  • 4R7G-6TGF-SB69
  • FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
  • FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
  • FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
  • FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
  • JE45-O67U-Y8UY
  • STQR-41E2-D34R
  • FH5J-I384-7Y5H
  • NYKH-I876-D5SA
  • MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
  • HIB8-U7V6-YC5X
  • ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC
  • YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
  • B6IY-CTNH-4PV3
  • FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
  • FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
  • FIH8-FS76-F5TR
  • TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
  • FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
  • F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
  • TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
  • MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
  • WCME-RVCM-USZ9
  • 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
  • DM7Z-79JE-A896
  • 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
  • Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
  • TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
  • 6YU-9JN8-7V6Y
  • CT5D-RFEV-RB45
  • X99T-K56X-DJ4X
  • SARG-886A-V5GR
  • 265R-3F4R-GTB
  • JBIV-87D6-S5WR
  • M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
  • FFGB-VIXS-AI24
  • FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
  • FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
  • NTJY-KHIB-87V6
  • MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
  • 7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
  • UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
  • F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
  • J098-7FYE-H4N5
  • 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Packages
  • J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P – Packages
  • WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q – Packages
  • GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ – Packages
  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Packages
  • B3G7-A22T-WDR7 – Packages
  • XFF7-MUY4-ME6S – Packages
  • C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G – Packages

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

  1. To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
  2. Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
  3. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
  4. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

It may interest you:

You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.

Source: prepareexams

Source link

