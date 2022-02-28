Free Fire codes for today February 28, 2022; all rewards free

We arrived at the last day of the month of February and in free fire we keep finding free rewards. East Monday day 28 there are more codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. Therefore, we leave them here and remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: February 28 Reward Codes

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers

FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus

FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams