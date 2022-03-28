Free Fire codes for today March 28, 2022; all rewards free

Zach 26 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 29 Views

We are about to say goodbye to the month of March and Garena’s battle royale a new round awaits us free rewards available during today, so this Monday day 28 we found several codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: March 28 Reward Codes

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FFESP5M1MVBN
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • MHM5D8ZQZP22
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • FF10617KGUF9

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

  1. To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
  2. Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
  3. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
  4. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Free Fire codes free rewards Monday March 28 redeem skins mobile weapons iOS Android Garena

It may interest you:

You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.

Source: sportskeeda

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

This 65-inch Smart TV at a price you won’t see again for months

Every time we need more when buying a SmartTV. We no longer only look at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved