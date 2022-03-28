Free Fire codes for today March 28, 2022; all rewards free

We are about to say goodbye to the month of March and Garena’s battle royale a new round awaits us free rewards available during today, so this Monday day 28 we found several codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: March 28 Reward Codes

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

MSJX8VM25B95

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF10617KGUF9

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: sportskeeda